School district recommends 'scaling back' police presence in La Crosse schools

Members of the La Crosse Board of Education gave mixed responses to the district's recommendations to phase police out of schools, among other reform, during a board meeting Monday night.
After months of reviewing the district's School Resource Officer program, which has an expiring contract this summer, the La Crosse Board of Education received the recommendation from district administrators after calls from activists for local reform.
The board took no action on the recommendation given at Monday's meeting. They will vote on the future of the SRO program on December 21.
In the recommended plan, which was filed in a more-than 100-page report, the district identified deep disparities between Black students, students in poverty and students with disabilities directly related to policing in its schools and related punishment.
"Disciplinary and arrest data for students in La Crosse is concerning. Our current practices and outcomes reflect the school to prison pipeline," district Superintendent Aaron Engel told the board.
To help address these things, it calls for reducing the amount of officers in its schools, and shifting toward social service resources, and therapeutic and restorative practices, rather than criminalizing students.
Specifically, the district would begin by reducing the number of SROs from five officers to three by July 1, 2021, and to just two officers the following July, but Engel said his long-term goal is to only need a police liaison in rare occasions.
Other phased steps include creating a School Discipline Committee that would develop an action plan by the end of this school year that considers different school factors, and that will work with community partners to expand alternatives to helping and responding to student needs.
But for several of the board members, the plan only scratched the surface and dragged its feet on the way to true change.
"I hear you all when you say 'time.' But I have to say that the time for some people was six months ago. Time for some people was 100 years ago. And so I hope that we do not take this lightly and tread our feet," said board member Shaundel Spivey.
"We're running out of time. This should not be a process where we fiddle around," said Keonte Turner, another board member who said the recommendations were "disheartening," only personally agreeing with two of the steps.
"We have the data. The data was just presented to us," said board member Pelli Lee. "And yet, I feel like we're trying to mitigate."
"But we have the data that already says what's wrong with our district. If we have the answers to it," Lee said, "why aren't we adopting that?"
Another board member said she was alarmed at the data that showed disparities in the schools, but said it spoke to necessary changes in the whole district, not just the SRO program.
Engel said that the phased approach was to ensure that the district maintains a working relationship with the police department, so that incidents involving safety and student needs aren't slipping through the cracks during the transition.
"There is an incredible imperative, and our change needs to happen immediately. It should have happened decades ago, and any extra day that I recommend is not good enough, right? And I fully recognize that," Engel said in response to the timeline of the plan.
"At the same time, I want to make sure that our students are fully supported, and that does take time. And we can't build something from nothing overnight, and changing beliefs and changing practices unfortunately does take a process, and I want to make sure that we do that with the right voices and the right people," he said.
The review of the district's SRO program was chartered in the wake of a renewed and energized conversation around police reform and systemic racism, and local activists challenged leaders to create more change.
During listening sessions, many spoke out against the SRO program, advocating for more mental health and social work resources for students and argued that because of a longstanding distrust in police and history of police brutality against communities of color, Black students and other marginalized students feel less safe in police presence.
Others spoke out in favor of the program, saying it helps some students feel safe and receive social service-like help, such as receiving rides to school, help purchasing school supplies, or connecting with students with tough home lives.
The La Crosse Police Department also announced some changes to the SRO program, including that officers would dress in plain clothing and an end to citations for truancy.
These changes were made ahead of the current school year, though it's important to note that the district has been entirely virtual this year due to the pandemic.
The district's $250,000 contract with the La Crosse Police Department for the SRO program is set to expire on June 30, 2021 if not renewed.
