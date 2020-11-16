School district recommends 'scaling back' police presence in La Crosse schools

Specifically, the district would begin by reducing the number of SROs from five officers to three by July 1, 2021, and to just two officers the following July, but Engel said his long-term goal is to only need a police liaison in rare occasions.

Other phased steps include creating a School Discipline Committee that would develop an action plan by the end of this school year that considers different school factors, and that will work with community partners to expand alternatives to helping and responding to student needs.

But for several of the board members, the plan only scratched the surface and dragged its feet on the way to true change.

"I hear you all when you say 'time.' But I have to say that the time for some people was six months ago. Time for some people was 100 years ago. And so I hope that we do not take this lightly and tread our feet," said board member Shaundel Spivey.

"We're running out of time. This should not be a process where we fiddle around," said Keonte Turner, another board member who said the recommendations were "disheartening," only personally agreeing with two of the steps.

"We have the data. The data was just presented to us," said board member Pelli Lee. "And yet, I feel like we're trying to mitigate."

