 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

3 Tennessee teachers awarded for financial education work

  • 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three Tennessee teachers have been presented awards for presenting financial education to students.

The Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission said Thursday its Leadership Award was presented to Detra Thomas of Hardin County Middle School, Shelly Lott of Northeast Middle in Montgomery County and Susan Mallette of Bearden Elementary in Knoxville.

Thomas teaches financial literacy to sixth, seventh and eighth graders. She implemented one of the commission's digital financial literacy programs with 83 students last spring. The students completed 390 financial literacy modules by June on budgeting, career planning and healthy borrowing habits.

Lott's work helped establish the Money Matters for Middle Schoolers class four years ago. She teaches the course to sixth, seventh and eighth graders. She also belonged to the $martPath digital financial literacy pilot cohort and implemented the program with her students last spring.

People are also reading…

Mallette completed a total of 14 hours of financial literacy related professional development over the last year. The fourth grade math teacher has found that using some of the platforms helps make math concepts more relevant and engaging for her students, the commission said.

The TNFLC is a nonprofit created in 2010 to enable people to make sound financial decision about planning, saving and investing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for bank failure research

Ex-Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for bank failure research

This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig were recognized Monday for their research into the fallout from bank failures. The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said the trio's research had shown “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.” The panel says that the findings of the three in the early 1980s laid the foundations for regulating financial markets and dealing with financial crises.

Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge

Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge

NASA says a spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away last month succeeded in shifting its orbit. The space agency announced the results of the experiment Tuesday.  NASA attempted the first test of its kind two weeks ago to see if a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth’s way. The Dart spacecraft carved a crater into the asteroid, hurling debris out into space and creating a cometlike trail of dust and rubble. It took consecutive nights of telescope observations to determine how much the impact altered the asteroid's path around its companion, a bigger space rock.

World's 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon

World's 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon

The world’s first space tourist has signed up to spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship. For Dennis Tito, it’s a chance to relive the joy of his trip 21 years ago to the International Space Station. His weeklong moonshot announced Wednesday will be years in the future. He’ll have company: his wife and 10 others willing to shell out big bucks for the ride. Tito won’t say how much he’s paying this time. His Russian station flight cost $20 million. Tito is actually the second billionaire to make a Starship reservation for a flight to the moon. A Japanese fashion tycoon previously signed up.

Who are the 2022 MacArthur 'genius grant' fellows?

Who are the 2022 MacArthur 'genius grant' fellows?

A specialist in plastic waste management, artists, musicians, computer scientists, and a poet-ornithologist who advocates for Black people in nature are among this year’s 25 winners of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s prestigious fellowships known as “genius grants” that honor discipline-bending and society-changing people whose work offers inspiration and insight. The Chicago-based foundation announced Wednesday that it increased the “no strings attached” award amount each receive from $625,000 to $800,000 over five years.

Amid rising seas, Atlantic City has no plans for retreat

Amid rising seas, Atlantic City has no plans for retreat

The iconic getaway town of Atlantic City is known to some people for its casinos, others for its amusement park and boardwalk. About 38,500 others call it home. But sea levels are rising and flooding is becoming more severe and frequent. Some seaside towns broach the idea of managed retreat, but Atlantic City, on a barrier island, isn't going in that direction. City leaders oppose retreat and buyouts and have plans to bolster the town's physical defenses. For residents and tourists, at stake is a place where the memories of 27 million visitors a year have been made for decades.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News