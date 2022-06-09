Almost all of Portugal in severe drought after hot, dry May

The idea of tinkering with the air to cool Earth's ever-warming climate seems to be gaining momentum. Two new high-powered panels have started to look at the ethics and governing rules surrounding the controversial technologies of geoengineering. One panel that includes four former presidents or prime ministers meets Thursday to talk about governance. The other formed by the biggest group of climate scientists wants to come up with ethics guidelines by November's major international climate negotiations in Egypt. They are looking at the idea of putting particles in the air to reflect sunlight, brightening clouds and sucking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.