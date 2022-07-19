 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

AP PHOTOS: Europe seeks to stay cool in record-breaking heat

  • Updated
  • 0

CAMBRIDGE, England (AP) — From a usually-temperate Britain to Europe's blistering southern nations, people across the continent are trying to stay cool amid sweltering temperatures.

In the U.K. — where the country's weather organization issued its first ever “red” warning for extreme heat — parks and roads were bare as many sought shade indoors. Guards at Buckingham Palace weren't spared the soaring temperatures, breaking their usual stoicism for sips of water. For the first time on record, temperatures went above 40 C (104 F) in England on Tuesday.

Those who intended to travel suffered travel disruptions, with several train lines unable to cope with the unusually hot weather. Staff greeted passengers with bottles of water at some of London's major railway stations.

People are also reading…

The record-breaking heat and dry weather triggered wildfires across the south of the continent and hundreds of heat-related deaths. At least six people were reported to have drowned in the U.K. while trying to cool off.

Water levels are dangerously low in reservoirs in northern Britain, while southern nations in Europe are experiencing drought — creating optimal conditions for wildfires to continue to spread. Climate experts warn that heat waves are getting more frequent, lasting longer and are more intense because of global warming.

At the Tour de France, which is currently in a more mountainous stage of the race, riders attached ice packs under their clothing to beat the weather. Beaches in southwest France were covered in thick smoke from nearby wildfires.

Those who did brace the heat took to rivers, lakes or swimming pools or shaded themselves with umbrellas in an attempt to stay cool. But in many places, even the seaside was too hot for many.

In Germany, which is also searing from high temperatures, some people took to exercising in the early morning hours, before the heat took full effect. Spain's annual water fight saw hundreds flock to the streets of Madrid to get soaked in water.

Weather forecasts offer some consolation for those enduring the blistering sun, with temperatures expected to ease Tuesday and rain expected late in the day.

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Latest: Saudi Arabia downplays normalization with Israel

The Latest: Saudi Arabia downplays normalization with Israel

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat has downplayed talk of normalization with Israel after the kingdom opened its airspace to Israeli commercial flights and hammered out a complex deal over islands in the Red Sea that required Israeli assent. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Farhan bin Faisal spoke to reporters on Saturday, after a four-day visit by President Joe Biden to the region. The U.S. leader spent two days in Saudi Arabia, where he held talks with the Saudi king and the crown prince, the de facto ruler of the kingdom, and took part in a summit of regional leaders. Prince Farhan stressed there wasn't any talk of any military cooperation with Israel or a so-called “Arab NATO.”

Excavation of graves begins at site of colonial Black church

Excavation of graves begins at site of colonial Black church

Archaeologists in Virginia have begun excavating three suspected graves at the original site of one of the nation’s oldest Black churches. If human remains are found, experts will conduct DNA tests and bone analysis to determine who was buried there and how they lived. The First Baptist Church was formed in 1776 by free and enslaved Black people in Williamsburg. Members initially met secretly in fields and under trees in defiance of laws that prevented African Americans from congregating. A total of 41 apparent burial plots have been identified. The suspected graves were discovered last year after the church's original structure was unearthed. The land is part of what is now Colonial Williamsburg, the living history museum.

US, Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again

US, Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again

NASA astronauts will go back to riding Russian rockets under a new agreement. At the same time, Russian cosmonauts will launch aboard U.S. rockets to the International Space Station beginning this fall. NASA and Russia announced the long-planned crew exchange Friday. The agreement ensures that the space station will always have at least one American and Russian on board to keep the orbiting outpost running smoothly. U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio will launch to the space station from Kazakhstan with two Russians in September. That same month, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina will join two Americans and one Japanese aboard a SpaceX rocket flying from Florida.

Federal utility seeks proposals for big carbon-free push

The nation’s largest public utility is seeking proposals for for a huge addition of carbon-free electricity. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s request for carbon-free proposals seeks up to 5,000 megawatts of carbon-free energy before 2029. It’s the first request nuclear industry experts know of that pairs new nuclear technologies with wind and solar. The request includes other options, such as hydroelectric, geothermal, and battery energy storage systems. The move comes juxtaposed with the federal utility’s lingering proposal to shut down the massive coal-fired Cumberland Fossil Plant in Tennessee and replace it with natural gas. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has raised concerns over that plan. TVA's final decision is expected in the coming months.

Studies: France is a melting pot but discrimination lurks

Studies: France is a melting pot but discrimination lurks

Two landmark new studies in France are bursting myths about immigration at a time when xenophobic far-right discourse has gained more attention. They highlight that the children of immigrants are increasingly melting into French society but also point out persistent discrimination against some people with African and Asian backgrounds. People trying to fight discrimination in France welcomed the new data, which is rare because the country doesn’t differentiate citizens by ethnic groups. One report found that a large swath of France's population has an immigrant ancestor. An estimated 32% of people under 60 are first, second or third-generation immigrants in the European Union country. But researchers say immigration is not widely or evenly spread out across France.

Some schools build affordable housing to retain teachers

Some schools build affordable housing to retain teachers

A San Francisco Bay Area school district built subsidized housing for teachers and staff who could not afford market rent. More districts in California and the U.S. are exploring the idea as rent and home prices grow out of reach. In West Virginia, the American Federation of Teachers helped build a housing complex with apartments for teachers and retail shops. But such projects face obstacles, including pushback from residents. The Jefferson Union High School District in California's San Mateo County wants to develop more apartments, but a community garden stands in the way. Skeptics question whether schools should even get into housing development.

Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain

Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain

A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward to Britain and fueled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France. French authorities evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames the Monday. Two people were killed in the blazes in Spain that the country’s prime minister linked to climate change. That toll comes on top of the hundreds of heat-related deaths reported in the Iberian peninsula, as high temperatures have gripped the continent in recent days and triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkan region. Climate change makes such life-threatening extremes less of a rarity.

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

The first image from NASA's new space telescope is the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image from the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled at the White House on Monday. The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The world's biggest and most powerful space telescope launched last December. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January. On Tuesday, four more galactic beauty shots will be released from the telescope's initial outward gazes.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal judge temporarily blocks transgender protections in 20 states

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News