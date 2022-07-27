 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Banks far from hitting Paris climate targets, groups warn

  • Updated
  • 0
Climate EU Banks Report

FILE - People attend a Climate Strike demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 6, 2021. The world’s most influential banks need to substantially accelerate climate efforts if global temperature rise is to be kept within the livability targets of the Paris Agreement, an assessment released Thursday, July 28, 2022, by an institutional investors' group warned.

 Michael Buholzer - foreign subscriber, Keystone

The world’s most influential banks need to substantially accelerate climate efforts if global temperature rise is to be kept within the targets of the Paris Agreement, an assessment released Thursday by an institutional investors group warned.

The efforts of 27 giant banks in North America, Europe and Asia to align their policies with global warming of no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) are falling far short in every area measured in the pilot study, obtained exclusively by The Associated Press. The report said no major bank has committed to end financing for new oil and gas exploration, and only one has promised to cut all coal financing in line with International Energy Agency guidelines.

The evaluation was prepared by the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), whose more than 350 members are mainly asset managers and owners. They include Barclay's Bank UK Retirement Fund, BlackRock and Goldman Sachs Asset Management International. Group members have €51 trillion ($52 trillion) in assets under management and advice, according the the IIGCC website. That amounts to roughly a tenth of total assets held by financial institutions worldwide. The Transition Pathway Initiative, a research group that tracks corporate emissions, was a co-author of the report.

People are also reading…

The evaluation is significant because it comes from within the financial community, echoing the idea that fossil fuel investments must wind down, which environmentalists, climate scientists and energy experts have argued for years.

Witold Henisz, vice dean of the environmental, social and governance initiative at the Wharton Business School, said the study “establishes convincingly that banks are not yet demonstrating substantive progress towards net zero, and often even their own commitments.” A growing body of research suggests low public rankings shame companies into responding, he said –- and investors may punish them.

Any quibbles over methodology “will not alter the above high-level conclusion,” he added.

The study assessed banks for six areas where they should be showing progress if their lending and other services were aligned with a sharp ramp down of emissions: the strength of net zero pledges; short- and medium-term emissions targets; decarbonization strategies, namely, plans for exiting polluting industries; lobbying on climate regulation; how climate risk is reflected in accounts and audits, and governance, meaning how climate risks are incorporated into leadership structures.

Evaluators set benchmarks for each area. Banks were graded on how many they hit. A 100% rating would mean a bank was completely aligned with the Paris goals in that category.

On their commitments to reducing emissions in their lending portfolios to zero, the banks, in aggregate, came in at 20%. On short- and medium-term climate targets, which demonstrate a pathway to net zero goals, they met just 10% of indicators. And the report found 1% of banks' lobbying practices are consistent with the 1.5 C goal.

“The level of urgency must ratchet up," said Natasha Landell-Mills, head of stewardship at investment manager Sarasin and Partners, and co-chair of the IIGCC working group. “Banks still have a long way to go.”

As gatekeepers of the world’s money, banks play a critical role in climate change, the study said. They make new fossil fuel projects possible via financing. They decide whether to lend money for coal mines and for agribusinesses that fell tropical rainforest. There are other sources of finance, and private equity in particular has a growing role, but banks remain the most important.

Two-thirds of banks have committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions, the study found, but these commitments “vary widely.” Only UBS commits to net zero over its entire business, the study found.

The four Chinese banks in the report, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, have made no commitment to net zero emissions, the study found. They were the worst-rated institutions, each scoring zero in five of the six categories assessed.

The AP sought comment from these banks on several occasions, but none responded.

Each year, a body known as the Financial Stability Board, based in Basel, Switzerland and created by the Group of 20 heads of major economies, gauges which banks in the world are most influential based on their size and importance to the global financial system. The world’s four most influential banks in 2021 — JPMorgan Chase, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC — each were assessed at zero in two or three areas in the evaluation. Climate governance was the only category where all were judged to be making substantial progress.

By email, Citigroup and JPMorgan both declined to comment. Both banks published targets to align the company’s practices with the Paris goal in spring 2021.

In a statement, BNP Paribas said it has made new climate commitments, including a 25% reduction in oil financing, since Feb. 25, the last date included in the research. The bank reasserted its commitment to achieving a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 and limiting global warming to 1.5 C. BNP Paribas has implemented “pioneering policies” to protect the climate and biodiversity, especially in forests, it said. It will “progressively reduce its exposure” to companies that won't decarbonize fast enough.

An HSBC spokesperson said via email the bank is also committed to net zero, adding: “We recognize that our global footprint means we can play a critical role.” The IIGCC report “acknowledges the progress we have already made," she said, including a commitment to phasing out coal financing. The bank is reviewing its climate and energy policies, the spokesperson said.

Scientists say emissions must sharply ramp down in the short and medium term, so benchmarks for 2030 and 2035 are crucial. Only three banks, Barclays, ING Bank and Société Générale, have published short-term targets to reduce emissions from activities they finance, the study reveals. Nine have published medium-term targets. This is “problematic,” the study said, because targets help investors gauge how serious banks are about decarbonizing.

“If too many banks plan to backload emissions reductions, global emissions will not be curbed rapidly enough,” the authors wrote.

With regard to deforestation, which can release massive carbon dioxide when forests are burned, only HSBC has made comprehensive commitments to ending financing, the study says.

“For all the awareness at board level, there are not yet changes at a strategic level,” said James Vaccaro, executive director of the Climate Safe Lending Network, which pushes for decarbonization in the banking sector.

Vaccaro, who has 20 years’ management experience in sustainable banking and investment, added there are “reasons to remain hopeful amidst the dismal assessment of the state of banking today." He singled out Barclays for praise, saying its targets were very comprehensive.

Bank lobbying, which can attempt to influence and weaken climate laws, also veered far from a 1.5 Celsius pathway, the study said. And it found banks don’t ensure that their trade associations lobby in accordance with the agreement. Only the Bank of Montreal discloses all its trade association memberships on its website and in reports.

Bill Weihl, a former sustainability chief at both Facebook and Google, who campaigns against lobbying groups, said by email the findings explain why climate policy repeatedly fails to get enacted. “We need to see the private sector step up and use its powerful influence for climate policy gains.”

Not one of the banks links executive pay to emissions, the study found.

———————————————————————-

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food

How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food

In 2018, the FDA began investigating whether the increasing popularity of grain-free dog foods had led to a sudden rise in a potentially fatal heart disease in dogs. Four years later, the FDA has reached no conclusion, but the publicity surrounding the issue has shrunk the once-promising market for grain-free dog foods.  A six-month investigation has found that a tangled web of industry funding and interests influenced the origin, data collection, and course of the FDA study. Makers of grain-free dog foods and their suppliers, in turn, have exerted pressure on the FDA to protect their market share.

Climate disinformation leaves lasting mark as world heats

Climate disinformation leaves lasting mark as world heats

Wildfires, floods and soaring temperatures have made climate change real to many Americans. Yet a sizeable number continue to dismiss the scientific consensus that human activity is to blame. That's in part because of a decades-long campaign by fossil fuel companies to muddy the facts and promote fringe explanations. Now, even as those same companies embrace renewable energy, the legacy of that climate disinformation remains, posing a challenge to any meaningful attempt to mitigate the damage. Meanwhile, the public's distrust of scientists and scientific institutions has widened to encompass vaccines and public health measures seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species

Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species

A respected Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species,” citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife. Some cat lovers have reacted emotionally to this month’s decision and put the key scientist behind it on the defensive. A biologist at the state-run Polish Academy of Sciences told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he wasn’t prepared for the public response when he entered “Felis catus,” the scientific name for the common house cat, into a national database. The database already had 1,786 other species listed with no objections. He says some media reports created a false impression that the institute wanted feral and other cats euthanized.

Mideast nations wake up to damage from climate change

Mideast nations wake up to damage from climate change

The Middle East is one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to the impact of climate change — and already the effects are being seen. Temperatures have risen twice as fast in the region over the past three decades than the world’s average. Precipitation has been decreasing, and experts predict droughts will come with greater frequency and severity. This year’s annual U.N. climate change conference, known as COP27, is being held in Egypt in November, throwing a spotlight on the region. Governments across the Middle East have awakened to the dangers of climate change, particularly to the damage it is already inflicting on their economies.

Buzz Aldrin flight-to-moon jacket sells at auction for $2.8M

Buzz Aldrin flight-to-moon jacket sells at auction for $2.8M

Buzz Aldrin’s jacket worn on his historic first mission to the moon’s surface in 1969 has been auctioned off to a bidder for nearly $2.8 million. Sotheby's says the amount paid for the Apollo 11 Inflight Coverall Jacket is the highest for any American space-flown artifact sold at auction. The unidentified winning bidder outlasted several others in a bidding that spanned almost 10 minutes. The jacket displays Aldrin's name tag on the left breast above the Apollo 11 mission emblem. Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first astronauts to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

New lunar rover in the works as NASA moon mission advances

New lunar rover in the works as NASA moon mission advances

A new lunar rover is under development by Lockheed Martin and Goodyear as NASA gears up for a return to the moon. Unlike the rover first used during the Apollo 15 mission built to last only a few days, the new lunar vehicle is being built for extended use. And this time, it’s not just for NASA. The lunar vehicles will need to withstand extreme conditions on the moon’s surface, where temperatures drop to -250 degrees Fahrenheit (-156.67 degrees Celsius)  at night and rise to over 250 degrees Fahrenheit (121.11 degrees Celsius)  during the day. The companies anticipate having their first vehicle on the moon’s surface at the same time as NASA’s mission, planned for 2025.

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more robust action to come, saying, “This is an emergency and I will look at it that way.” The president stopped short Wednesday of issuing a formal declaration of a climate emergency. Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking such a declaration after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming. Biden he hinted such a step could be coming. During a speech at a former coal-powered plan in Massachusetts, Biden said he would use his executive powers to turn concern about a climate emergency into “formal, official government actions.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts, spawn aliens theory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News