 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bezos rocket fails during liftoff, only experiments aboard

  • Updated
  • 0

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos’ rocket company suffered its first launch failure Monday. No one was aboard, only science experiments.

The Blue Origin rocket veered off course over West Texas about a minute after liftoff. The capsule’s launch abort system immediately kicked in, lifting the craft off the top. Several minutes later, the capsule parachuted onto the remote desert floor.

Blue Origin's launch commentary went silent when the capsule catapulted off the rocket, later announcing: “It appears we've experienced an anomaly with today's flight. This wasn't planned."

The mishap occurred as the rocket was traveling nearly 700 mph (1,126 kph) at an altitude of about 28,000 feet (8,500 meters). There was no video shown of the rocket - only the capsule - after the failure occurred. The rocket usually lands upright on the desert floor and then is recycled for future flights; clearly, that did not happen this time.

People are also reading…

Launch commentator Erika Wagner said the capsule managed to escape successfully, with the webcast showing it reaching a maximum altitude of more than 37,000 feet (11,300 meters). Thirty-six experiments were on board, half sponsored by NASA.

“Booster failure on today’s uncrewed flight. Escape system performed as designed,” the company tweeted later.

No further details were provided.

It was the 23rd flight for the New Shepard program, named after the first American in space, Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard. The same kind of rocket and capsule have been used to carry paying passengers on 10-minute rides to the edge of space. It was the ninth flight for this rocket.

Its most recent passenger flight was just last month. Bezos was on the first New Shepard crew last summer. Altogether, Blue Origin has carried 31 people to the edge of space. The company's headquarters is in Kent, Washington.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

California weathers heat wave without rolling blackouts

California weathers heat wave without rolling blackouts

A brutal Western heat wave brought California to the verge of ordering rolling blackouts but the state’s electrical grid has managed to handle record-breaking demand. The state’s 39 million people were warned Tuesday that demand — some of it from people cranking up air conditioners — might outstrip supply as temperatures in many areas soared past 100 degrees. Power grid managers issued a Stage 3 emergency alert — one step below ordering rotating blackouts — and pleaded with people to reduce their electrical use. Demand reached an all-time high but the alert was canceled at 8 p.m. without major outages. Forecasters say extreme heat will continue in many Western areas through the week.

Commissioner: EU to unveil new responses to energy crisis

Commissioner: EU to unveil new responses to energy crisis

The European commissioner for energy says the EU's next steps for addressing the continent’s worsening energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are expected to be unveiled next week. Many European countries have tightened their belts as energy costs soar. Russia’s state-run energy company has continued its shutdown of a pipeline carrying natural gas to Europe, and the European Commission president says the EU’s electricity market “is no longer operating” amid knock-on effects from the Ukraine war. European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson says the EU energy ministers will meet in Brussels on Friday to discuss a bloc-wide package of solutions to the power market cost spikes, and the package is expected to be adopted next Wednesday.

Study: Four major climate tipping points close to triggering

Study: Four major climate tipping points close to triggering

A new study says at least four climate tipping points are close to being triggered. These are a big type of global warming side effects that are irreversible and self-perpetuating. If warming continues for a few more tenths of a degree from now, which is highly likely, scientists say it's likely Earth will see tipping points breached of ice sheet collapses in Greenland and West Antarctica, die-off of tropical coral reefs and permafrost thaw and release of frozen greenhouse gases. But those are harms that while triggered soon may play out over decades or centuries in the case of ice sheets.

California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods

California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods

The record-breaking heat that has pushed California's electrical grid to the breaking point for more than a week is almost over but it's a sign of things to come. Scientists say a warming planet will lead to hotter, longer and more wildfire-plagued heat waves. California is just the latest casualty in a year of sometimes deadly heat waves that swept from Pakistan and India to Europe, China and other areas of the U.S. As California set temperature records this week, the state's power grid struggled to keep the lights on. The remnants of a hurricane arriving Friday in Southern California are expected to bring heavy rain and cooler temperatures.

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe

Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a multi-state investigation into its vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut announced the deal Tuesday on behalf of the 33 states plus Puerto Rico. Attorneys general joined together in 2020 to probe Juul’s early promotions, including product parties, viral marketing and social media influencers. The settlement resolves one of the biggest legal threats facing the company, which still faces separate lawsuits from other states and individuals. Additionally, federal health regulators are trying to ban the company's products.

Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription

Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription

The Israel Antiquities Authority says it's acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago. It had long been in the possession of a Montana resident. Archaeologists said on Wednesday that the scrap of papyrus scarcely larger than a postage stamp with four lines of angular script is one of just a few from the region in the Late Iron Age. The antiquities authority said it authenticated its age using radiocarbon dating, which corresponded with the age of the text’s writing style. It's unclear how the papyrus, which bears the Biblical name Ishmael and was likely looted sometime last century from a cave in the Judean Desert, got to Montana.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran's economy falters as nuclear negotiations hit wall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News