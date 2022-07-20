 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden to announce climate actions at ex-coal plant in Mass.

From the This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, July 20 series

President Joe Biden is preparing to announce new actions on climate change

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce new actions on climate change that he can take on his own just days after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for a sweeping legislative package of new environmental programs this year.

Biden is to unveil the latest efforts during a visit on Wednesday to a former coal-fired power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, that is shifting to offshore wind manufacturing. It's the embodiment of the transition to clean energy that Biden is seeking but has struggled to realize in the first 18 months of his presidency.

People are also reading…

Wednesday's executive actions include new initiatives to bolster the domestic offshore wind industry as well as efforts to help communities cope with soaring temperatures through programs administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a White House official.

The trip comes as historic temperatures bake Europe and the United States. Temperatures reached 115 degrees in Portugal as wildfires raged in Spain and France, and Britain on Tuesday shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered. At least 60 million Americans could experience triple-digit temperatures over the next several days as cities around the U.S. sweat through more intense and longer-lasting heat waves that scientists blame on global warming.

The actions that Biden announces on Wednesday will not include a national emergency declaration to address the climate crisis — something that has been sought by activists and Democratic lawmakers after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., last week scuttled talks on a long-delayed legislative package.

White House officials have said the option remains under consideration. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday declined to outline a timetable for a decision aside from saying no such order would be issued this week.

Gina McCarthy, Biden's climate adviser, said the president is not “shying away” from treating climate as an emergency. She told CNN on Wednesday that he will be announcing a series of actions “over the next few weeks" to address the threat.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., said he was “confident that the president is ultimately ready to do whatever it takes in order to deal with this crisis."

“I think that he’s made that clear in his statement last Friday, and I think coming to Massachusetts is a further articulation of that goal,” Markey told reporters on Tuesday.

Biden has come under considerable pressure to issue an emergency declaration on climate, which would allow him to redirect federal resources to bolster renewable energy programs that would help accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels. The declaration also could be used as a legal basis to block oil and gas drilling or other projects, although such actions would likely be challenged in court by energy companies or Republican-led states.

Jean-Pierre declined to detail internal deliberations on such a declaration, which would be similar to the one issued by Biden’s Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, who declared a national emergency to build a wall on the southern border when lawmakers refused to allocate money for that effort.

Biden pledged last week to take significant executive actions on climate after monthslong discussions between Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., came to a standstill. The West Virginia senator cited stubbornly high inflation as the reason for his hesitation, although he has long protected energy interests in his coal- and gas-producing state.

For now, Manchin has said he will only agree to a legislative package that shores up subsidies to help people buy insurance under the 2010 health care law as well as allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices that will ultimately lower the cost of pharmaceuticals for consumers.

The White House has indicated it wants Congress to take that deal, and Biden will address the climate issue on his own.

“I’m going to use every power I have as president to continue to fulfill my pledge to move toward dealing with global warming,” Biden told reporters over the weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after the talks between Schumer and Manchin were derailed.

Biden on Wednesday will be visiting the former Brayton Point power plant, which closed in 2017 after burning coal for more than five decades. The plant will now become an offshore wind manufacturing site.

A new report says the U.S. and other major carbon-polluting nations are falling short on pledges to fight climate change. Among the 10 biggest carbon emitters, only the European Union has enacted polices close to or consistent with international goals of limiting warming to just a few more tenths of a degree, according to scientists and experts who track climate action in countries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Latest: Saudi Arabia downplays normalization with Israel

The Latest: Saudi Arabia downplays normalization with Israel

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat has downplayed talk of normalization with Israel after the kingdom opened its airspace to Israeli commercial flights and hammered out a complex deal over islands in the Red Sea that required Israeli assent. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Farhan bin Faisal spoke to reporters on Saturday, after a four-day visit by President Joe Biden to the region. The U.S. leader spent two days in Saudi Arabia, where he held talks with the Saudi king and the crown prince, the de facto ruler of the kingdom, and took part in a summit of regional leaders. Prince Farhan stressed there wasn't any talk of any military cooperation with Israel or a so-called “Arab NATO.”

US, Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again

US, Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again

NASA astronauts will go back to riding Russian rockets under a new agreement. At the same time, Russian cosmonauts will launch aboard U.S. rockets to the International Space Station beginning this fall. NASA and Russia announced the long-planned crew exchange Friday. The agreement ensures that the space station will always have at least one American and Russian on board to keep the orbiting outpost running smoothly. U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio will launch to the space station from Kazakhstan with two Russians in September. That same month, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina will join two Americans and one Japanese aboard a SpaceX rocket flying from Florida.

Studies: France is a melting pot but discrimination lurks

Studies: France is a melting pot but discrimination lurks

Two landmark new studies in France are bursting myths about immigration at a time when xenophobic far-right discourse has gained more attention. They highlight that the children of immigrants are increasingly melting into French society but also point out persistent discrimination against some people with African and Asian backgrounds. People trying to fight discrimination in France welcomed the new data, which is rare because the country doesn’t differentiate citizens by ethnic groups. One report found that a large swath of France's population has an immigrant ancestor. An estimated 32% of people under 60 are first, second or third-generation immigrants in the European Union country. But researchers say immigration is not widely or evenly spread out across France.

Excavation of graves begins at site of colonial Black church

Excavation of graves begins at site of colonial Black church

Archaeologists in Virginia have begun excavating three suspected graves at the original site of one of the nation’s oldest Black churches. If human remains are found, experts will conduct DNA tests and bone analysis to determine who was buried there and how they lived. The First Baptist Church was formed in 1776 by free and enslaved Black people in Williamsburg. Members initially met secretly in fields and under trees in defiance of laws that prevented African Americans from congregating. A total of 41 apparent burial plots have been identified. The suspected graves were discovered last year after the church's original structure was unearthed. The land is part of what is now Colonial Williamsburg, the living history museum.

US environmental study launched for Thirty Meter Telescope

US environmental study launched for Thirty Meter Telescope

The National Science Foundation says it will conduct a study to evaluate the environmental effects of building one of the world’s largest optical telescopes on sites selected in Hawaii and Spain's Canary Islands. The telescope's supporters for more than a decade have pursued plans to build on Hawaii's Mauna Kea but have selected La Palma off the coast of Africa as an alternate. The Hawaii site has faced strong opposition from Native Hawaiians who consider the summit sacred. The agency plans August meetings on the Big Island of Hawaii. It won’t decide on funding the telescope until it considers public input, the environmental review and the project’s technical readiness.

Most major nations lag in acting on climate-fighting goals

Most major nations lag in acting on climate-fighting goals

Most major countries are finding that it's easier to promise to fight climate change than to actually do it. Experts who track action to reduce carbon emissions say only the European Union is close to doing what's necessary to limit global warming to a few more tenths of a degree. A new report finds that the U.S. is on track to cut emissions by 24% to 30% by 2030, but that's far lower than the country's goal of reducing by 50% to 52%. Experts say other nations, particularly China, are waiting to see what happens in the U.S. But Congress and the Supreme Court have stymied the Biden administration's climate-fighting plan.

Some schools build affordable housing to retain teachers

Some schools build affordable housing to retain teachers

A San Francisco Bay Area school district built subsidized housing for teachers and staff who could not afford market rent. More districts in California and the U.S. are exploring the idea as rent and home prices grow out of reach. In West Virginia, the American Federation of Teachers helped build a housing complex with apartments for teachers and retail shops. But such projects face obstacles, including pushback from residents. The Jefferson Union High School District in California's San Mateo County wants to develop more apartments, but a community garden stands in the way. Skeptics question whether schools should even get into housing development.

Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain

Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain

A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward to Britain and fueled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France. French authorities evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames the Monday. Two people were killed in the blazes in Spain that the country’s prime minister linked to climate change. That toll comes on top of the hundreds of heat-related deaths reported in the Iberian peninsula, as high temperatures have gripped the continent in recent days and triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkan region. Climate change makes such life-threatening extremes less of a rarity.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These strange blue wisps aren't your typical clouds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News