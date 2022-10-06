 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tight races

From the This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 6 series

IBM is making a $20 billion investment in New York’s Hudson River Valley, and President Joe Biden is going to be hand for the company's announcement later Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to celebrate a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month's critical elections.

Biden, who planned to participate in an event Thursday afternoon at the IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, is aiming to hold out the company's expansion as part of what the White House says is a manufacturing “boom” spurred by this summer's passage of a $ 280 billion measure intended to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research.

Democratic candidates have largely avoided election-year appearances with Biden, whose approval ratings remain underwater. Bucking that trend in New York are Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney and Pat Ryan.

People are also reading…

The lawmakers, along with Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, greeted Biden upon his arrival at Stewart Air National Guard Base.

“When I heard @POTUS was looking to see the benefits of the CHIPS & Science Act first-hand, I told him that the Hudson Valley was the perfect place,” Maloney wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “I’m thrilled to host him in Poughkeepsie this week to celebrate the major wins and good-paying jobs we are delivering here in NY.”

The CHIPS and Science Act, which Biden signed in August, was a rare bill for which the president was able to win bipartisan support.

IBM's $20 billion investment over the next decade is intended to bolster research and development and manufacturing of semiconductors, mainframe technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing in New York's Hudson River Valley, according to the White House.

“As we tackle large-scale technological challenges in climate, energy, transportation and more, we must continue to invest in innovation and discovery — because advanced technologies are key to solving these problems and driving economic prosperity, including better jobs, for millions of Americans," said Arvind Krishna, IBM's chairman and CEO.

IBM's commitment comes on the heels of chipmaker Micron announcing this week an investment of up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a plant in upstate New York that could create 9,000 factory jobs.

Maloney, chairman of the powerful Democratic congressional campaign fundraising arm, is running against Republican state Assemblyman Mike Lawler in the 17th Congressional District. Ryan faces state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt in the 18th District.

The boundaries of most New York districts, including Maloney's and Ryan’s, have been affected by redistricting.

Ryan in August won a close special election to serve out the term of Democrat Antonio Delgado, who vacated his 19th District seat after he was appointed lieutenant governor by Hochul. Ryan is running for a full term in the 18th District, where he lives.

Maloney, who had represented that district since 2013, decided to run in the 17th District. His Hudson Valley home fell inside the new boundaries after redistricting.

Hochul, who took office last year after Democrat Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, is looking to win a full term. Her opponent is Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Later Thursday, Biden was scheduled to be in central New Jersey for a fundraiser at the home of Gov. Phil Murphy in support of the Democratic National Committee. In the evening, Biden planned to attend a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee fundraiser in Manhattan hosted by James Murdoch, the son of News Corp. publisher Rupert Murdoch.

James Murdoch and his wife, Kathryn, a climate change activist, were major donors to Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. In 2020, Murdoch resigned from the board of News Corp. amid differences over editorial content at his father's company, which operates The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. The elder Murdoch is also chairman of Fox Corp., which includes Fox News Channel.

While Biden has been kept at arms length by many Democratic candidates, he's been a prodigious fundraiser for his party this election cycle, raising more than $19.6 million for the Democratic National Committee.

Associated Press writers Michelle L. Price in New York City and Michael Catalini in Trenton, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science

3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science

Three scientists have jointly won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics for their work on quantum information science that has significant applications, including the secure encryption of information. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger were cited by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for discovering the way that unseen particles, known as photons, can be linked, or “entangled,” with each other even when they are separated by large distances. The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

US outlines plan for long-term baby formula imports

US outlines plan for long-term baby formula imports

U.S. regulators have revealed their plan to allow foreign baby formula manufactures to stay on the market long term. The Friday announcement from the Food and Drug Administration aims to diversify the nation’s highly concentrated formula industry and prevent future shortages. The U.S. has been forced to turn to foreign suppliers to boost formula supplies after FDA inspectors temporarily shuttered the nation’s largest domestic manufacturing plant in February. Since then the U.S. has imported the equivalent of 300 million bottles of formula. Under the new plan, foreign manufacturers will have until 2025 to comply with U.S. standards for formula nutrition, labeling and manufacturing.

1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting

1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting

Police say a teenager was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a high school homecoming football game in Oklahoma Friday night. Tulsa police said in a social media post that the victims, both 17, were shot during the event at McLain High School for Science and Technology shortly before 10 p.m. Police say the surviving victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has improved to stable condition. Police say several officers and a K-9 unit searched nearby neighborhoods but were not immediately able to find the suspected shooter, who ran away from the scene.

Methane blast in Baltic Sea highlights global problem

Methane blast in Baltic Sea highlights global problem

As serious as the methane escaping from ruptured pipelines on the floor of the Baltic Sea may be, there are alarming incidents of massive methane releases happening around the world constantly. Climate scientists have found that methane from the oil and gas industry is far worse than what companies are reporting, despite claims by some major firms that they’ve reduced their emissions. That matters because natural gas, a fossil fuel widely used to heat homes and provide electricity, is made up of methane, a potent climate warming gas.

'Forever chemicals' in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism

'Forever chemicals' in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism

Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer. The discovery is prompting health advisories in parts of the country where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy. Authorities have detected the high levels of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in deer in several states, including Michigan and Maine. PFAS chemicals are industrial compounds used in numerous products, such as cookware and clothing. They are sometimes called “forever chemicals” for their persistence in the environment. The discovery of PFAS in animals hunted for sport and food represents a new challenge.

Smacked asteroid's debris trail more than 6,000 miles long

Smacked asteroid's debris trail more than 6,000 miles long

The asteroid that got smacked by a NASA spacecraft is now being trailed by thousands of miles of debris. Astronomers captured the scene millions of miles away with a telescope in Chile. Their remarkable observation days after the planetary defense test last month was released by the a National Science Foundation lab in Arizona. The picture clearly shows a rapidly expanding 6,000-mile trail of dust and rubble that was spewed from the impact crater. One of the two scientists who made the observation says the comet-like plume is accelerating away from the asteroid mainly because of pressure on it from solar radiation.

Launch aborted on Firefly's 2nd attempt with Alpha rocket

A year after its first Alpha rocket had to be destroyed during flight, a new aerospace company has experienced a delay in a new attempt to place multiple satellites into orbit. The launch of Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket was aborted before liftoff from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base, early Friday. The company is working to reschedule the mission. The rocket’s payload included small satellites designed for a variety of technology experiments and demonstrations as well as educational purposes. The first Alpha was launched from Vandenberg on Sept. 2, 2021, but did not reach orbit and was intentionally destroyed in flight as it tumbled out of control.

Watch Now: Related Video

In Morocco hills, cannabis farmers bet on budding industry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News