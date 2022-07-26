Buzz Aldrin flight-to-moon jacket sells at auction for $2.8M

The Middle East is one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to the impact of climate change — and already the effects are being seen. Temperatures have risen twice as fast in the region over the past three decades than the world’s average. Precipitation has been decreasing, and experts predict droughts will come with greater frequency and severity. This year’s annual U.N. climate change conference, known as COP27, is being held in Egypt in November, throwing a spotlight on the region. Governments across the Middle East have awakened to the dangers of climate change, particularly to the damage it is already inflicting on their economies.