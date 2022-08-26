 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Christie's to auction Paul Allen's art trove, valued at $1B+

  • Updated
  • 0
Microsoft Founder-Auction

FILE — Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, attends the dedication of the Paul G. Allen Center for Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle, Oct. 9, 2003. Some 150 artworks from Allen's collection will be auctioned at Christie's, in New York, this fall and are expected to bring in more than $1-billion in total, Christie's and Allen's estate announced Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

 JOHN FROSCHAUER - stringer, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Some 150 artworks from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen will be auctioned at Christie's in New York this fall and are expected to bring in more than $1 billion in total, Christie's and Allen's estate announced Friday.

The works to be auctioned span 500 years of art history from Old Masters to the giants of modern art, Christie's said, adding that all proceeds will go to philanthropy.

Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates, died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2018. In his lifetime he gave more than $2 billion to causes including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research.

Highlights of the upcoming sale include Paul Cézanne's “La Montagne Sainte-Victoire,” completed in 1890 and estimated to sell for more than $100 million, and Jasper Johns' “Small False Start” from 1960, estimated at $50 million. Other details of the artworks to be auctioned were not released.

People are also reading…

Guillaume Cerutti, Christie’s chief executive officer, said in a statement, “The inspirational figure of Paul Allen, the extraordinary quality and diversity of works, and the dedication of all proceeds to philanthropy, create a unique combination that will make the sale of the Paul G. Allen Collection an event of unprecedented magnitude.”

Jody Allen, Allen's sister and the executor of his estate, said, “These works mean so much to so many, and I know that Christie’s will ensure their respectful dispersal to generate tremendous value for philanthropic pursuits in accordance with Paul’s wishes.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

Polio viruses recently found in Jerusalem, New York and London were mutated versions of viruses that first originated in vaccines meant to stamp out the paralytic disease. That is a surprising twist in the decades-long effort to eradicate polio. For years, global health officials have used an oral vaccine in an attempt to wipe out the disease in its last remaining strongholds in countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria. In recent weeks, scientists have found evidence of polio spreading within Israel, the U.S. and Britain. Genetic analyses show that the viruses were linked to the oral vaccine itself.

US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay

US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay

A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review released Thursday found that steelhead, spring and summer chinook, sockeye and fall chinook that return to Idaho on rivers from the Pacific Ocean should retain current government protections. The agency says threats from climate change increase the urgency improving fish passage at hydropower dams and restoring fish habitats. The protections limit fishing and how dams are operated on the Columbia and Snake rivers.

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

The world's newest and most powerful space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all. Scientists released new images of the solar system’s biggest planet Monday. The Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter's northern and southern lights. One wide-field picture also shows the faint rings around the planet, as well as two small moons with galaxies in the background. Astronomers say they didn't expect such good pictures. NASA and the European Space Agency launched the space telescope at the end of last year. It's been observing the cosmos in the infrared since summer.

Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops

Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops

With China’s biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to irrigate crops. The dramatic decline of water coverage in Poyang Lake in southeastern China otherwise had cut off irrigation channels in one of China’s key rice-growing regions. But state media report the crews are working only after dark due to the extreme daytime heat. High temperatures have sparked wildfires in southwest China, and factories have cut production as hydroelectric plants reduce their output. The drought and heat have wilted crops and shrunk rivers. This summer's heat waves started earlier and have lasted longer than usual.

China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought

China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought

China's agriculture ministry says it will try to protect its grain harvest from record-setting drought by using chemicals to generate rain. Meanwhile, factories in the southwest waited to see whether they would be shut down for another week due to shortages of water to generate hydropower. An official newspaper quoted the agriculture minister as saying the government will take steps to ensure the autumn grain harvest, which is 75% of China’s annual total. Factories in Sichuan province were shut down to conserve power for homes as air-conditioning demand soared in temperatures as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

Portland again OKs limits on fossil fuel terminals

The Portland City Council has again voted to limit the expansion of fossil fuel terminals in the city. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Mayor Ted Wheeler said the move made Wednesday will bolster efforts to take action against climate change and help safeguard the city should a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake occur. The zoning code change prohibits the construction of new fossil fuel terminals and prevents Portland’s existing 11 terminals from expanding. The city passed a similar ordinance in 2016 but industry groups appealed to the Oregon Supreme Court. The state’s Land Use Board of Appeals eventually ruled the city needed to modify the ordinance to be consistent with city land-use policies.

Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain

Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain

For over 50 years, telescopes have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a place sacred to Native Hawaiians and one of the best places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state law saying Mauna Kea must be protected for future generations and that science must be balanced with culture and the environment. Native Hawaiian cultural experts will have voting seats on a new governing body, instead of being asked to merely advise decision makers. The shift comes three years after protesters blocked the construction of yet another observatory, jolting policymakers and astronomers into recognizing the need for change.

Rudy Yakym gets GOP nod to replace late US Rep. Walorski

Rudy Yakym gets GOP nod to replace late US Rep. Walorski

Indiana Republicans have picked Rudy Yakym to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski on the November ballot, after Yakym won the endorsement of the late Indiana congresswoman’s husband. Yakym received the most votes Saturday from Republican precinct committee members for their party’s nomination in northern Indiana’s solidly GOP 2nd Congressional District. Yakym will be a heavy favorite in the November election against Democrat Paul Steury, a high school science teacher from Goshen, and Libertarian William Henry. He will run both to complete Walorski’s term that ends this year and for a full two-year term. Both elections will be on the November ballot.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ashley Biden's diary stolen by two Florida residents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News