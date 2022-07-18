 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

France, Spain fight spreading wildfires as Europe swelters

  • Updated
  • 0

LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France (AP) — France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. In Spain, two people have been killed in blazes there.

With winds changing direction, authorities in southwestern France announced plans to evacuate more towns and move out 3,500 people at risk of finding themselves in the path of the raging flames.

Three additional water-dropping planes were joining six others already making repeated runs over the flames and dense clouds of smoke, the Interior Ministry said Sunday night.

It said more than 200 reinforcements were also being added to the 1,500-strong force of firefighters battling night and day to contain the blazes through the Gironde region's tinder-dry pine forests that are also sending burning embers into the air, further spreading the flames.

People are also reading…

Spain reported a second fatality in two days as it battled wildfires. The body of a 69-year-old sheep farmer was found Monday in the same hilly area where a 62-year-old firefighter died a day earlier when he was trapped by flames in the northwestern Zamora province. More than 30 forest fires around Spain have forced the evacuation of thousands of people and blackened 220 square kilometers (85 square miles) of forest and scrub.

In both France and Spain, fierce heat is fueling blazes. Forecasters warned of temperatures above 40 C (104 F) for Monday. Climate change is making such life-threatening extremes less of a rarity.

“I left my country under fire, literally under fire," Teresa Ribera, Spain’s minister for ecological transition, said as she attended talks on climate change in Berlin on Monday.

She warned of “terrifying prospects still for the days to come" — after more than 10 days of temperatures over 40 C (104 F), cooling only moderately at night.

Heat waves and drought tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight. Scientists say climate change will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

According to Spain’s Carlos III Institute, which records daily temperature-related fatalities, 237 deaths were attributed to high temperatures from July 10-14. That was compared to 25 temperature-related deaths the previous week.

The heat wave in Spain is forecast to ease on Tuesday, but the respite will be brief as temperatures rise again on Wednesday, especially in the tinder-dry western Extremadura region.

In Portugal, much cooler weather Monday helped fire crews make progress against blazes. More than 600 firefighters were attending four major fires in northern Portugal.

John Leicester reported from Le Pecq. Geir Moulson in Berlin, Raquel Redondo in Madrid, and Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, contributed to this report.

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Federal utility seeks proposals for big carbon-free push

The nation’s largest public utility is seeking proposals for for a huge addition of carbon-free electricity. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s request for carbon-free proposals seeks up to 5,000 megawatts of carbon-free energy before 2029. It’s the first request nuclear industry experts know of that pairs new nuclear technologies with wind and solar. The request includes other options, such as hydroelectric, geothermal, and battery energy storage systems. The move comes juxtaposed with the federal utility’s lingering proposal to shut down the massive coal-fired Cumberland Fossil Plant in Tennessee and replace it with natural gas. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has raised concerns over that plan. TVA's final decision is expected in the coming months.

The Latest: Saudi Arabia downplays normalization with Israel

The Latest: Saudi Arabia downplays normalization with Israel

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat has downplayed talk of normalization with Israel after the kingdom opened its airspace to Israeli commercial flights and hammered out a complex deal over islands in the Red Sea that required Israeli assent. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Farhan bin Faisal spoke to reporters on Saturday, after a four-day visit by President Joe Biden to the region. The U.S. leader spent two days in Saudi Arabia, where he held talks with the Saudi king and the crown prince, the de facto ruler of the kingdom, and took part in a summit of regional leaders. Prince Farhan stressed there wasn't any talk of any military cooperation with Israel or a so-called “Arab NATO.”

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

The first image from NASA's new space telescope is the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image from the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled at the White House on Monday. The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The world's biggest and most powerful space telescope launched last December. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January. On Tuesday, four more galactic beauty shots will be released from the telescope's initial outward gazes.

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views

NASA has unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope. Views released Tuesday included a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star, five galaxies in a cosmic dance and a sparkling landscape of baby stars. The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope unveiled Monday was a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen. The latest images were released at an event at NASA’s Goddard Space Center in Maryland.

US, Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again

US, Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again

NASA astronauts will go back to riding Russian rockets under a new agreement. At the same time, Russian cosmonauts will launch aboard U.S. rockets to the International Space Station beginning this fall. NASA and Russia announced the long-planned crew exchange Friday. The agreement ensures that the space station will always have at least one American and Russian on board to keep the orbiting outpost running smoothly. U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio will launch to the space station from Kazakhstan with two Russians in September. That same month, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina will join two Americans and one Japanese aboard a SpaceX rocket flying from Florida.

Studies: France is a melting pot but discrimination lurks

Studies: France is a melting pot but discrimination lurks

Two landmark new studies in France are bursting myths about immigration at a time when xenophobic far-right discourse has gained more attention. They highlight that the children of immigrants are increasingly melting into French society but also point out persistent discrimination against some people with African and Asian backgrounds. People trying to fight discrimination in France welcomed the new data, which is rare because the country doesn’t differentiate citizens by ethnic groups. One report found that a large swath of France's population has an immigrant ancestor. An estimated 32% of people under 60 are first, second or third-generation immigrants in the European Union country. But researchers say immigration is not widely or evenly spread out across France.

Pig organ transplants inch closer with testing in the dead

Pig organ transplants inch closer with testing in the dead

Researchers at New York University transplanted pig hearts into two brain-dead people over the last month, the latest in a string of developments in the long quest to one day save human lives with animal organs. The newest experiments come after a historic but failed attempt earlier this year to use a pig's heart to save a dying Maryland man. Tests with the deceased may prove an important stepping stone as regulators consider whether to allow rigorous studies of pig heart or kidney transplants in living patients.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Scenes from Rock Fest 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News