 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Germany: G-7 nations can lead the way on ending coal use

  • Updated
  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's energy and climate minister said Thursday that the Group of Seven wealthy nations can lead the way on ending the use of coal, a heavily polluting fossil fuel that's responsible for a large chunk of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Senior officials from the G-7 countries are holding a three-day meeting in Berlin during which they will seek to agree on common targets for the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy that scientists say is urgently needed to curb climate change.

“The G-7 (...) can perhaps take on a certain pioneering role to push forward ending the use of coal for electricity and in decarbonizing the transport system,” German Energy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said.

Habeck said the issue could be carried forward to the G-7 leaders summit in Elmau, Germany, next month and then to the meeting of the Group of 20 leading and emerging economies later this year. Getting G-20 countries to sign on to the ambitious targets set by some of the most advanced economies will be key, as countries such as China, India and Indonesia remain heavily reliant on coal.

People are also reading…

Habeck said it would be wrong to view the efforts countries are making to tackle the current energy crisis, stoked by Russia's war in Ukraine, as countering efforts to end fossil fuel use.

“What we are seeing at the moment is an acceleration of the ecological transformation,” he said.

Environmental groups have warned that countries such as Germany risk undermining their green goals by scrambling to secure new sources of natural gas — including from the United States — to make up for the shortfall in supplies from Russia.

The meeting in Berlin will also seek to reach agreements on boosting financial aid for poor countries to cope with climate change, additional funds for biodiversity, protecting oceans and reducing plastic pollution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week

FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week

The Food and Drug Administration's commissioner says a shuttered baby formula factory could be up and running by next week. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf faced congressional anger Thursday for not answering questions about whether his agency should have intervened earlier at the Michigan plant tied to a national formula shortage. Members of a House subcommittee questioned Califf about why the FDA didn’t step in when there were signs of problems at Abbott Nutrition's plant last fall before it was closed. The shortage has rattled parents and become a political headwind for President Joe Biden, who’s invoked the Defense Production Act to ease supply. Califf asked lawmakers for new food safety funding.

Feds sue operator of dog breeding facility, seize beagles

Feds sue operator of dog breeding facility, seize beagles

Federal officials have accused a company that runs a Virginia facility breeding dogs for research of violating animal welfare law and recently seized at least 145 beagles found to be in acute distress. That's according to a lawsuit the government filed Thursday against Envigo RMS. The facility in Cumberland County has been under increasing scrutiny for months, drawing concerns from animal rights groups, members of Congress and Virginia lawmakers. Repeated federal inspections since Envigo acquired the facility in 2019 have found dozens of violations. A spokesman said the company was working on a statement and would have a response Friday.

An ocean first: Underwater drone tracks CO2 in Alaska gulf

An ocean first: Underwater drone tracks CO2 in Alaska gulf

In the choppy, cold waters of Alaska’s Resurrection Bay, oceanographers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks have been conducting tests this spring with a drone that goes underwater. They believe it's the first ever configured with a large sensor specifically designed to measure carbon dioxide levels. The underwater autonomous vehicle can dive 1,000 meters in remote parts of the ocean and go on missions for weeks. The intent is to provide a baseline to better understand the ocean’s chemistry and use the enormous amount of data collected to study ocean acidification. Oceans have been absorbing carbon dioxide, but as they take on more, it affects the ability of marine organisms to build and maintain their shells.

Parris Island wages battles, not war, against climate change

Parris Island wages battles, not war, against climate change

A Defense Department-funded “resiliency review” finds Parris Island facing growing threats from climate change. The South Carolina military base has molded recruits into Marines for more than a century. Now experts say three-quarters of the island could be under water during high tides each day by 2099. Military authorities say they can keep the base intact through small-scale changes, like raising roads and equipment during existing projects. Others advocate much more expensive solutions, such as spending millions on seawalls to avoid spending billions to repair hurricane damage. But to date there is no grand overhaul planned.

Boeing capsule lands back on Earth after space shakedown

Boeing capsule lands back on Earth after space shakedown

Boeing's astronaut taxi has returned to Earth from the International Space Station, completing a repeat test flight with a mannequin on board. The Starliner capsule parachuted into the New Mexico desert just four hours after leaving the orbiting lab Wednesday. Aside from a few snags, Starliner appears to have clinched its high-stakes shakedown cruise 2 1/2 years after its botched first attempt. That means NASA test pilots will fly next, perhaps by year's end. NASA wants two competing U.S. companies ferrying astronauts to and from the space station. SpaceX is already the established leader.

Boeing docks crew capsule to space station in test do-over

Boeing docks crew capsule to space station in test do-over

Boeing's astronaut capsule has arrived at the International Space Station in a critical repeat test flight. Only a test dummy was aboard the capsule for Friday's docking, a huge achievement for Boeing after years of false starts. The only other time Boeing's Starliner flew in space, it never got anywhere near the station. This time, the overhauled Starliner made it to the right orbit following Thursday's launch from Florida. With Starliner's arrival, NASA finally realizes its longtime effort to have crew capsules from competing U.S. companies flying to the space station. SpaceX already has a running start.

Gas wells leak explosive levels of methane in Bakersfield

Gas wells leak explosive levels of methane in Bakersfield

Residents of Bakersfield are concerned for their health and safety after a state agency found that six idle oil wells near homes were leaking methane in the past several days. State and regional inspectors found concentrations of methane in the air around some of the wells at levels considered potentially explosive and environmental activists in the region are concerned about what other chemicals could be leaking from the wells. Uduak-Joe Ntuk, head of the California Geologic Energy Management division of the California Department of Conservation, the agency that confirmed that wells were leaking, said leaks were “minor in nature and do not pose an immediate threat to public health or safety.”

Massachusetts sues companies over use of ‘forever chemicals’

Massachusetts has sued more than a dozen companies involved in the manufacture or marketing of so-called forever chemicals for allegedly knowingly polluting the environment and endangering public health. State Attorney General Maura Healey said Wednesday that the companies have known about the dangers of PFAS chemicals found in firefighting foam and multiple consumer products for years and violated both federal and state environmental laws. The American Chemistry Council has declined to comment. It's an industry group that counts many of the companies as members. The suit was filed in federal court in South Carolina and will likely be consolidated with hundreds of similar lawsuits.

Watch Now: Related Video

California engineers are developing an inexpensive drone that can fly in tornado-speed winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News