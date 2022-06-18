Hot weekend for Europe, officials warn of extreme fire risk

The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that two nonstick and stain-resistant compounds in drinking water pose health risks at levels so low they cannot currently be detected. Most uses of “forever chemicals” known as PFOA and PFOS have been voluntarily phased out by U.S. manufacturers. But there are some ongoing uses. The EPA on Wednesday issued nonbinding health advisories setting health risk thresholds for PFOA and PFOS to near zero. Environmental and public health groups hail the EPA’s action. The chemicals are in products including cardboard packaging and carpets. The chemicals remain in the environment because they don't degrade. Serious health conditions associated with the chemicals include cancer.