 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

IBM: 6 Black colleges getting cybersecurity centers

  • 0

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Six historically Black universities in five Southern states will be getting the first IBM cybersecurity centers aimed at training underrepresented communities, the company said.

The schools are Xavier University of Louisiana, that state’s Southern University System, North Carolina A&T, South Carolina State, Clark Atlanta and Morgan State universities, according to a news release Tuesday.

"Technology-related services are in constant demand, and cybersecurity is paramount,” said Dr. Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University System based in Baton Rouge.

The centers will give students, staff, and faculty access to modern technology, resources, and skills development, said Dr. Nikunja Swain, chair and professor of the Computer Science and Mathematics Department at South Carolina State, in Orangeburg.

It will further enhance our ongoing activities on several key areas, including cybersecurity, data science analytics, cloud computing, IOT, blockchain, design thinking, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence,” he said.

People are also reading…

IBM said it plans more than 20 such centers at historically Black colleges and universities nationwide.

The company said each school will get customized courses and access to company academic programs. They also will be able to experience simulated but realistic cyberattacks through IBM Security’s Command Center.

The company said it also will provide faculty and students free access to multiple SaaS IBM Cloud environments.

Xavier is in New Orleans, North Carolina A&T in Greensboro and Morgan State in Baltimore.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michigan profs push 'pee for peonies' urine diversion plan

Michigan profs push 'pee for peonies' urine diversion plan

Two University of Michigan researchers are putting the “pee” in peony. Rather, they’re putting pee on peonies. Environmental engineering professors Nancy Love and Krista Wigginton are regular visitors to the Ann Arbor school’s Nichols Arboretum, where they've been applying urine-based fertilizer to the heirloom peony beds ahead of the flowers’ annual spring bloom. It’s all part of an effort to educate the public about their research showing that applying fertilizer derived from nutrient-rich urine could have environmental and economic benefits. Love is co-author of a study published in the Environmental Science & Technology journal that found urine diversion and recycling led to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and energy. 

No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

Scuba divers at Lake Tahoe are sorting through their haul after an unprecedented, yearlong effort to remove litter from the alpine lake's entire 72 miles of shoreline atop the Sierra Nevada. They found no trace of a mythical sea monster and no sign of mobsters in cement shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But their hope is the 25,000 pounds of junk they gathered will prove much more valuable. Since last May, they've meticulously sorted and logged the types and GPS locations of the waste. It’s part of a first-of-its-kind effort to learn more about the potential harm caused by plastics and other pollutants in the waters on the California-Nevada line.

'From crisis to death': Probing teen's last, desperate hours

'From crisis to death': Probing teen's last, desperate hours

When police were called to deal with a teenager in the throes of a mental health crisis, everything went wrong. Cedric “C.J.” Lofton had had a troubled life, and his final hours were horrendous — he was dragged from the porch of his foster home, taken to a juvenile facility instead of a mental hospital, and shackled face down until he lost consciousness. No one has been charged in C.J.'s death; the prosecutor in the case raised questions about nearly everyone involved in C.J.’s care, from the juvenile workers to the foster care system, and said this death never should have happened.

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of 2026. The 2015 Paris climate agreement set a goal of not exceeding that temperature level on a long-term average and climate scientists have detailed a host of dangers that worsen after that level of warming. The forecast also gives a 93% chance that sometime in the next five years, Earth will set a new record for the hottest year. 

Pandemic gets tougher to track as COVID testing plunges

Pandemic gets tougher to track as COVID testing plunges

Testing for COVID-19 has plummeted globally, making it tougher for scientists to track the course of the pandemic and spot worrisome viral mutants as they emerge and spread.  Experts say testing has dropped by 70-90% worldwide from the first to the second quarter of this year. Rates are particularly low in low-income countries. That’s the opposite of what experts say should be happening with new omicron variants on the rise in places such as the U.S. and South Africa. In the U.S., a shift toward home testing has also obscured efforts to track the virus.

Nobel laureate and physicist Wilczek wins Templeton Prize

Nobel laureate and physicist Wilczek wins Templeton Prize

Nobel Prize-winning theoretical physicist and author Frank Wilczek has been honored with this year's prestigious Templeton Prize, recognizing individuals whose life’s work embodies a fusion of science and spirituality. The 70-year-old is renowned for his boundary-pushing research into the fundamental laws of nature. The John Templeton Foundation says Wilczek has “transformed our understanding of the forces that govern our universe” while also applying the insights of his field to “great questions of meaning and purpose.” The Templeton is one of the world’s most lucrative individual awards, currently at more than $1.3 million. Past winners include Jane Goodall, Mother Teresa, the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Coral reefs provide stunning images of a world under assault

Coral reefs provide stunning images of a world under assault

Humans don’t know what they’re missing in Miami, just under the surface of a busy shipping channel in the “cruise capital of the world.” Just below massive ships, an underwater camera is sending a livestream from another world, showing marine life that’s trying its best to resist global warming. It's one of the most popular ventures of Coral Morphologic, a company formed by a marine biologist and an artist. Their mission is to raise awareness about dying coral reefs by combining science, art and commerce to bring gorgeous images into pop culture. They've even got a line of coral-themed beachwear. 

Wenders making a film about fancy public restrooms in Japan

Wenders making a film about fancy public restrooms in Japan

Wim Wenders is making a film about high-end public restrooms in Japan. The renowned German director spoke with reporters Wednesday in Tokyo’s fashionable Shibuya district, where the dozen public restrooms are located. The facilities were designed by leading architects including Kengo Kuma and Tadao Ando, with the idea that a pleasant public restroom could counter the common expectation it had to be filthy. The Oscar-nominated director of “Wings of Desire” and “Buena Vista Social Club,” said the film's hero will be a sanitation worker who sees his job as a craft and a service for the people. Actor Koji Yakusho has been cast in the lead role. 

Space telescope in home stretch of tests; early pics impress

Space telescope in home stretch of tests; early pics impress

NASA's new space telescope is in the home stretch of testing. Astronomers said Monday the James Webb Space Telescope is checking out better than anticipated less than six months after liftoff. They've released test pictures of a neighboring satellite galaxy, and the results are stunning when compared with images taken by NASA's previous infrared space telescope. Science observations are expected to begin in July. Launched last December, the $10 billion Webb is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope.

Watch Now: Related Video

Saturday “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News