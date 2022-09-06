 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe

  • Updated
  • 0

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the deal Tuesday on behalf of the states plus Puerto Rico, which joined together in 2020 to probe Juul's early promotions and claims about the benefits of its technology as a smoking alternative.

The settlement, which includes numerous restrictions on how Juul can market its products, resolves one of the biggest legal threats facing the beleaguered company, which still faces nine separate lawsuits from other states. Additionally, Juul faces hundreds of personal lawsuits brought on behalf of teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company's vaping products.

People are also reading…

The states' investigation found that Juul marketed its e-cigarettes to underage teens with launch parties, product giveaways and ads and social media posts using youthful models, according to a statement.

“We think that this will go a long way in stemming the flow of youth vaping,” Tong said at a news conference at his Hartford office.

“I’m under no illusions and cannot claim that it will stop youth vaping,” he said. “It continues to be an epidemic. It continues to be a huge problem. But we have essentially taken a big chunk out of what was once a market leader, and by their conduct, a major offender.”

The $438.5 million will be paid out over a period of six to 10 years. Tong said Connecticut's payment of at least $16 million will go toward vaping prevention and education efforts. Juul previously settled lawsuits in Arizona, Louisiana, North Carolina and Washington.

The settlement total amounts to about 25% of Juul’s U.S. sales of $1.9 billion last year. Tong said it was an “agreement in principle,” meaning the states will be finalizing the settlement documents over the next several weeks.

Most of the limits imposed by Tuesday's settlement won't immediately affect Juul, which halted use of parties, giveaways and other promotions after coming under scrutiny several several years ago.

Teen use of e-cigarettes skyrocketed after Juul’s launch in 2015, leading the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to declare an “epidemic” of underage vaping among teenagers. Health experts said the unprecedented increase risked hooking a generation of young people on nicotine.

But since 2019 Juul has mostly been in retreat, dropping all U.S. advertising and pulling its fruit and candy flavors from store shelves.

The biggest blow came earlier this summer when the FDA moved to ban all Juul e-cigarettes from the market. Juul challenged that ruling in court, and the FDA has since reopened its scientific review of the company's technology.

The FDA review is part of a sweeping effort by regulators to bring scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of delays. The agency has authorized a handful of e-cigarettes from Juul's competitors for adult smokers looking for a less harmful alternative.

While Juul's early marketing focused on young, urban consumers, the company has since shifted to pitching its product as an alternative nicotine source for older smokers.

“We remain focused on our future as we fulfill our mission to transition adult smokers away from cigarettes - the number one cause of preventable death - while combating underage use,” the company said in a statement.

Juul has agreed to refrain from a host of marketing practices as part of the settlement. They include not using cartoons, paying social media influencers, depicting people under 35, advertising on billboards and public transportation and placing ads in any outlets unless 85% of their audience are adults.

The deal also includes restrictions on where Juul products may be placed in stores, age verification on all sales and limits to online and retail sales.

“These are some of the toughest mandates at any point on any industry,” Tong said, “which is incredibly important because at the end of the day this is about protecting our kids and protecting all of us from a very significant public health risk.”

Juul initially sold its high-nicotine pods in flavors like mango, mint and creme. The products became a scourge in U.S. high schools, with students vaping in bathrooms and hallways between classes.

But recent federal survey data shows that teens have been shifting away from the company. Most teens now prefer disposable e-cigarettes, some of which continue to be sold in sweet, fruity flavors.

Overall, the survey showed a drop of nearly 40% in the teen vaping rate as many kids were forced to learn from home during the pandemic. Still, federal officials cautioned about interpreting the results given they were collected online for the first time, instead of in classrooms.

Perrone reported from Washington, D.C.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age

Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age

A growing number of scientists is trying to help people reach a goal humans have been chasing throughout history: staying active and vital in old age.  They are part of the skyrocketing scientific field of cellular senescence, which is built upon the idea that cells eventually stop dividing. The body removes most of them, but others linger like zombies, not quite dead and harming normal cells nearby. They accumulate in older bodies, and mounting evidence links this to an array of age-related conditions like dementia, cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis. Scientists wonder: Can the zombie cell buildup be stopped through things like drugs or exercise?

Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away

Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away

NASA has called off a second launch attempt for its new moon rocket because of yet another fuel leak. The test flight is now off for at least a few weeks, if not months. Mission managers decided after Saturday’s scrub to haul the 322-foot rocket back into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. It’s the second delay this week for the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA. The first failed launch attempt on Monday was also troubled by escaping hydrogen. NASA has been waiting years to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon with test dummies, before astronauts take the next flight.

Commissioner: EU to unveil new responses to energy crisis

Commissioner: EU to unveil new responses to energy crisis

The European commissioner for energy says the EU's next steps for addressing the continent’s worsening energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are expected to be unveiled next week. Many European countries have tightened their belts as energy costs soar. Russia’s state-run energy company has continued its shutdown of a pipeline carrying natural gas to Europe, and the European Commission president says the EU’s electricity market “is no longer operating” amid knock-on effects from the Ukraine war. European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson says the EU energy ministers will meet in Brussels on Friday to discuss a bloc-wide package of solutions to the power market cost spikes, and the package is expected to be adopted next Wednesday.

Carbon should cost 3.6 times more than US price, study says

Carbon should cost 3.6 times more than US price, study says

Each ton of carbon dioxide that exits a smokestack or tailpipe is doing far more damage than what governments take into account, researchers conclude in a scientific paper published Thursday. Researchers from around the United States collaborated on a new model for calculating the social cost of carbon, a metric for determining the damage from a warming planet, and published their findings in Nature on Thursday. Currently, the Biden administration is using a social cost of carbon of $51 per ton of carbon dioxide emitted and faces legal challenges from states over the figure. But researchers say carbon dioxide should be priced much higher — $185 per ton emitted.

High-stakes year begins for kids still learning to read

High-stakes year begins for kids still learning to read

Mounting evidence from around the country shows that students who spent more time learning remotely during the 2020-2021 school year, many of them Black and Latino, lost about half of an academic year of learning. That’s twice as much as their peers who studied in person that year. Third graders are at a particularly delicate moment. This is the year when they must master reading or risk school failure. Students who don’t read fluently by the end of third grade are more likely to struggle in the future, and even drop out, studies show.

Sweet return: German farmer gets both solar power and apples

Sweet return: German farmer gets both solar power and apples

Solar installations on arable land are becoming increasingly popular in Europe and North America, as farmers seek to make the most of their land and establish a second source of revenue. Getting the right mix of crop and solar is hard though, because modern fruit varieties are finely tuned to particular growing conditions. Any change can tip the balance, costing farmers revenue if their produce gets damaged or doesn't meet consumers' tastes. German apple farmer Christian Nachtwey is working with researchers to test which varieties and types of solar panel work best together. The goal is to prevent renewable energy production from competing for precious land with agriculture — a growing concern for those seeking to tackle both climate change and rising food prices.

Watch Now: Related Video

Truss appointed as Britain's PM, Johnson bows out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News