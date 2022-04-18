 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Manhattan to be site of $650 million plant bringing 500 jobs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A biomanufacturing company plans to build a $650 million plant in Manhattan that will bring hundreds of high-paying jobs to the region, officials announced Monday.

The San Antonio-based company is planning to create 500 jobs at the plant in the next seven years, according to a news release.

Gov. Laura Kelly said the project is the largest capital investment in the state since the start of her term.

The plant will help develop vaccines to respond to global biological threats. The company also provides development, manufacturing, and bioanalytical testing services for medicines on a commercial level.

David Halverson, president of Scorpion Biological Services, said during a news conference announcing the project the jobs will have an average salary of $67,000.

The proposal still requires local, county and state approvals for incentive packages.

Halverson said Manhattan's educational facilities, which include Kansas State University and Manhattan Area Technical College, were part of the reason the city was chosen for the plant. '

The company also plans to work with Fort Riley soldiers transitioning out of the military, The Manhattan Mercury reported.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Manhattan (Kan.) Mercury.

