 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New lunar rover in the works as NASA moon mission advances

  • Updated
  • 0

A new lunar rover is under development by Lockheed Martin and Goodyear as NASA gears up for a return to the moon.

Unlike the rover first used during the Apollo 15 mission in 1971, built to last only a few days and for short trips, the new lunar vehicle is being built for extended use. And this time, it's not just for NASA.

“We’re developing this new generation of lunar mobility vehicle to be available to NASA and for commercial companies and even other space agencies to support science and human exploration,” said Kirk Shireman, vice president of Lunar Exploration at Lockheed Martin. "This approach exemplifies NASA’s desire for industry to take the lead with commercial efforts that enable the agency to be one of many customers.”

People are also reading…

Neil Armstrong became the first person to step onto the moon’s surface on this day in 1969 as part of the Apollo 11 mission.

Goodyear, which was also involved in NASA’s Apollo missions, will employ the airless tire technology it uses here for autonomous shuttles and other passenger vehicles. Lockheed Martin, based in Fort Worth, Texas, has worked with NASA for more than 50 years, including NASA’s Orion exploration-class spaceship for Artemis and numerous Mars planetary spacecraft.

The lunar vehicles will need to withstand extreme conditions on the moon's surface, where temperatures drop to -250 degrees Fahrenheit (-156.67 degrees Celsius) at night and rise to over 250 degrees Fahrenheit (121.11 degrees Celsius) during the day.

Aside from Goodyear, based in Akron, Ohio, and Lockheed Martin, MDA of Canada will provide its commercial robotic arm technology for the vehicles.

The companies anticipate having their first vehicle on the moon's surface at the same time as NASA's mission, planned for 2025.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more robust action to come, saying, “This is an emergency and I will look at it that way.” The president stopped short Wednesday of issuing a formal declaration of a climate emergency. Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking such a declaration after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming. Biden he hinted such a step could be coming. During a speech at a former coal-powered plan in Massachusetts, Biden said he would use his executive powers to turn concern about a climate emergency into “formal, official government actions.”

How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food

How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food

In 2018, the FDA began investigating whether the increasing popularity of grain-free dog foods had led to a sudden rise in a potentially fatal heart disease in dogs. Four years later, the FDA has reached no conclusion, but the publicity surrounding the issue has shrunk the once-promising market for grain-free dog foods.  A six-month investigation has found that a tangled web of industry funding and interests influenced the origin, data collection, and course of the FDA study. Makers of grain-free dog foods and their suppliers, in turn, have exerted pressure on the FDA to protect their market share.

The Latest: Saudi Arabia downplays normalization with Israel

The Latest: Saudi Arabia downplays normalization with Israel

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat has downplayed talk of normalization with Israel after the kingdom opened its airspace to Israeli commercial flights and hammered out a complex deal over islands in the Red Sea that required Israeli assent. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Farhan bin Faisal spoke to reporters on Saturday, after a four-day visit by President Joe Biden to the region. The U.S. leader spent two days in Saudi Arabia, where he held talks with the Saudi king and the crown prince, the de facto ruler of the kingdom, and took part in a summit of regional leaders. Prince Farhan stressed there wasn't any talk of any military cooperation with Israel or a so-called “Arab NATO.”

EXPLAINER: Foot-and-mouth disease and the efforts to stop it

EXPLAINER: Foot-and-mouth disease and the efforts to stop it

An outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in cattle is raising alarm in Indonesia and its neighbors. Indonesia is using vaccination, culling and animal monitoring to try and curb the spread, but it's already sickened hundreds of thousands of cattle. The virus easily spreads through contact and airborne transmission and can quickly infect entire herds. People don't get the disease but can spread it if their clothes, vehicles or other items are contaminated. Australia is free of the disease but is worried because Indonesia's outbreak has spread to Bali, a popular destination for Australian tourists. Australia is offering assistance and stepping up detection and prevention steps at its airports to keep the virus out.

Excavation of graves begins at site of colonial Black church

Excavation of graves begins at site of colonial Black church

Archaeologists in Virginia have begun excavating three suspected graves at the original site of one of the nation’s oldest Black churches. If human remains are found, experts will conduct DNA tests and bone analysis to determine who was buried there and how they lived. The First Baptist Church was formed in 1776 by free and enslaved Black people in Williamsburg. Members initially met secretly in fields and under trees in defiance of laws that prevented African Americans from congregating. A total of 41 apparent burial plots have been identified. The suspected graves were discovered last year after the church's original structure was unearthed. The land is part of what is now Colonial Williamsburg, the living history museum.

Studies: France is a melting pot but discrimination lurks

Studies: France is a melting pot but discrimination lurks

Two landmark new studies in France are bursting myths about immigration at a time when xenophobic far-right discourse has gained more attention. They highlight that the children of immigrants are increasingly melting into French society but also point out persistent discrimination against some people with African and Asian backgrounds. People trying to fight discrimination in France welcomed the new data, which is rare because the country doesn’t differentiate citizens by ethnic groups. One report found that a large swath of France's population has an immigrant ancestor. An estimated 32% of people under 60 are first, second or third-generation immigrants in the European Union country. But researchers say immigration is not widely or evenly spread out across France.

US, Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again

US, Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again

NASA astronauts will go back to riding Russian rockets under a new agreement. At the same time, Russian cosmonauts will launch aboard U.S. rockets to the International Space Station beginning this fall. NASA and Russia announced the long-planned crew exchange Friday. The agreement ensures that the space station will always have at least one American and Russian on board to keep the orbiting outpost running smoothly. U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio will launch to the space station from Kazakhstan with two Russians in September. That same month, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina will join two Americans and one Japanese aboard a SpaceX rocket flying from Florida.

Most major nations lag in acting on climate-fighting goals

Most major nations lag in acting on climate-fighting goals

Most major countries are finding that it's easier to promise to fight climate change than to actually do it. Experts who track action to reduce carbon emissions say only the European Union is close to doing what's necessary to limit global warming to a few more tenths of a degree. A new report finds that the U.S. is on track to cut emissions by 24% to 30% by 2030, but that's far lower than the country's goal of reducing by 50% to 52%. Experts say other nations, particularly China, are waiting to see what happens in the U.S. But Congress and the Supreme Court have stymied the Biden administration's climate-fighting plan.

Some schools build affordable housing to retain teachers

Some schools build affordable housing to retain teachers

A San Francisco Bay Area school district built subsidized housing for teachers and staff who could not afford market rent. More districts in California and the U.S. are exploring the idea as rent and home prices grow out of reach. In West Virginia, the American Federation of Teachers helped build a housing complex with apartments for teachers and retail shops. But such projects face obstacles, including pushback from residents. The Jefferson Union High School District in California's San Mateo County wants to develop more apartments, but a community garden stands in the way. Skeptics question whether schools should even get into housing development.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas vote could allow abortion ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News