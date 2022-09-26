 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pfizer seeks to expand omicron booster to 5- to 11-year-olds

  • Updated
  • 0
Virus Outbreak-Pfizer-Kids

FILE - A Jackson, Miss., resident receives a Pfizer booster shot from a nurse at a vaccination site Feb. 8, 2022. Pfizer is asking the Food and Drug Administration to expand use of its updated COVID-19 booster shot to children ages 5 to 11, Monday, Sept. 26. Already 4.4 million Americans have received one of the updated boosters since they rolled out earlier this month for anyone 12 and older.

 Rogelio V. Solis - staff, AP

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to expand use of its updated COVID-19 booster shot to children ages 5 to 11.

Elementary school-aged children already received kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s original vaccine, a third of the dose given to everyone 12 and older -- two primary shots plus a booster.

If the Food and Drug Administration agrees, they would start getting a kid-sized dose of the new omicron-targeted formula when it was time for their booster.

FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said last week he expected a decision on boosters for that age group soon.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech also announced a new study of the omicron-focused booster in even younger children, those ages 6 months through 4 years, to test different doses.

People are also reading…

Updated boosters made by both Pfizer and rival Moderna rolled out earlier this month for everyone 12 and older. They’re a tweak to vaccines that already have saved millions of lives -- a combination or “bivalent” shot that contains half the original recipe and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron relatives responsible for most of today’s COVID-19 cases.

The hope is that the modified boosters will help tamp down continuing COVID-19 cases and blunt another winter surge. As of last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 4.4 million Americans had gotten an updated booster so far.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tom Brady's TB12 Method is in schools. Experts have doubts.

Tom Brady's TB12 Method is in schools. Experts have doubts.

Students in some Tampa Bay-area schools are using foam rollers and vibrating spheres to massage their muscles. It’s all part of a new physical education curriculum from quarterback Tom Brady, whose vision for healthy living is fueling a fitness empire. The arrangement with schools in Pinellas County, Florida, marks a foray into education for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar and his methods — including some that have been criticized as pseudoscience. If all goes well in Pinellas County, Brady’s foundation is looking to use the program as a model for other school districts.

Approaching storm may delay launch try for NASA moon rocket

Approaching storm may delay launch try for NASA moon rocket

NASA's new moon rocket could face more launch delays, this time by tropical weather. An approaching storm may force NASA to not only delay next week's launch attempt, but also move the rocket from its Florida pad and back into the hangar. Managers said Friday that barring weather, the rocket is ready to blast off Tuesday on its first test flight after a fueling test earlier this week. But a tropical depression in the Caribbean is moving toward Florida and could become a major hurricane. NASA says it will keep monitoring the forecast and decide no later than Saturday on how best to proceed. It takes three days of prep to haul the rocket back to the hangar.

Why is a NASA spacecraft crashing into an asteroid?

Why is a NASA spacecraft crashing into an asteroid?

A NASA spacecraft is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away. The spacecraft named Dart will zero in on the asteroid Monday, intent on slamming it head-on at 14,000 mph. The impact should be just enough to nudge the asteroid into a slightly tighter orbit around its companion space rock. It's the first save-the-world experiment of its kind. If successful, the test will demonstrate that if a killer asteroid ever heads our way, we'll stand a fighting chance. Dart blasted off on the $325 million mission last fall.

Tonga volcano blast was unusual, could even warm the Earth

Tonga volcano blast was unusual, could even warm the Earth

Scientists are still trying to understand the effects of the Tongan volcano eruption earlier this year. The eruption sent huge amounts of water into the atmosphere. How much water? According to a study published Thursday, at least 50 million metric tons of vapor. Most volcanic blasts send up clouds of sulfur that cool off the Earth. But the blast in Tonga started under the ocean and sent up much more water than usual. Scientists say that water could act as a greenhouse gas and cause a small amount of warming in the next few years. They're hoping to figure out just how much and for how long.

NASA delays moon rocket launch due to potential hurricane

NASA delays moon rocket launch due to potential hurricane

NASA is skipping next week's launch attempt of its new moon rocket because of a tropical storm that's expected to become a major hurricane. It's the third delay in the past month for the lunar-orbiting test flight featuring mannequins but no astronauts. Hydrogen leaks and other technical problems caused the previous scrubs. NASA decided Saturday to forgo Tuesday's planned launch attempt and instead prepare the rocket for a possible return to its Florida hangar. Managers will decide Sunday whether to haul the 322-foot rocket off the launch pad. Currently churning in the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Ian is expected to slam into Florida's Gulf coast by Thursday.

Front line farming: Bombs disrupt critical Ukraine industry

Front line farming: Bombs disrupt critical Ukraine industry

Ukrainian farms near the front lines are facing constant shelling that is damaging fields, equipment and buildings and making it difficult to plant and harvest crops. At one farm, a worker says returning to growing grain “will be difficult.” Agriculture is a critical part of Ukraine’s economy, accounting for about 20% of its gross national product and 40% of its export revenue before the war. The country is often described as the breadbasket of Europe and millions rely on its affordable supplies of grain and sunflower oil in parts of the world where many already face hunger. Russia’s invasion has dealt a heavy blow to the industry, severely hampering transport and exports on top of damage at farms.

Neptune and rings shine in photos from new space telescope

Neptune and rings shine in photos from new space telescope

NASA has released new glamour shots of Neptune, and the planet and its rings haven’t looked this good in decades. The Webb Space Telescope took the stunning photos in the infrared of our solar system’s outermost planet. The pictures show not only Neptune's thin rings, but its faint dust bands, never before observed in the infrared. Launched less than a year ago, Webb is spending most of its time peering deep into the universe. Astronomers hope to see back to almost the beginning of time when the first stars an galaxies were forming.

Watch Now: Related Video

House GOP unveils plan for regaining the majority

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News