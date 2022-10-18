 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Report: Hurricane Ian farm loss could reach $1.56B

  • Updated
  • 0
Hurricane Ian Florida Agriculture

FILE - Fifth generation farmer Roy Petteway looks at the damage to his citrus grove from the effects of Hurricane Ian on Oct. 12, 2022, in Zolfo Springs, Fla. Agriculture losses in Florida from Hurricane Ian's high winds and drenching rains could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations among the hardest hit, the University of Florida reported Tuesday, Oct, 18, in a preliminary estimate.

 Chris O'Meara - staff, AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Agriculture losses in Florida from Hurricane Ian's high winds and drenching rains could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations among the hardest hit, the University of Florida reported Tuesday in a preliminary estimate.

The school's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences said there could be many impacts that are yet to emerge from flooded acreage and depend in part on whether some damaged crops can be replanted to salvage some of the winter vegetable growing season.

“There's still a lot of uncertainty,” said Christa Court, an economist and director of economic analysis for the institute. “The effects can be very different in a single location.”

The estimated losses this year are for a high scenario of $1.56 billion and a low potential loss of about $787 million. That's in an area of Florida where total agricultural production is valued at more than $8 billion on an annual basis, according to the report.

People are also reading…

“It's not completely devastating to the entire agriculture industry in the state,” Court said during an online news conference. “Some of the seasons were just getting started.”

Hurricane Ian swept ashore Sept. 28 in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm with winds estimated at 155 mph (250 kph), then bisected the center of the state, where most agricultural production is located. About 5 million acres of farmland were affected by the storm, according to the UF report.

Before the storm, citrus production in Florida was already forecast to drop by a third compared with the year before, in part because of winter freezes and ongoing disease problems. Now, a primary source of orange juice for much of the nation will take another hit, with losses estimated at as much as $304.2 million.

And the harvest season for oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and similar fruit was just beginning.

“The impact on Florida's affected commodities cannot be understated, especially the heartbreaking damage to Florida citrus, an industry already facing significant challenges,” state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a statement.

The University of Florida loss estimates do not take into account the impact on consumer prices, but the storm is likely to press prices upward and force orange juice producers to rely even more heavily on California and imported oranges from Latin America.

The estimated loss for vegetable and melon crops in Florida ranges from $208 million to $393 million. For horticultural crops — flowers, landscape plants, ornamental trees, sod grass — the loss could top $297 million. And for cattle and other animal production it's as much as $221 million.

The greatest unknown is the effect flooding and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian will have over the long term. The university report indicates more than 20 inches (508 mm) of rain fell in places where the storm center passed, with 12 inches (304 mm) common outside that zone. Several rivers in farm regions set new flood stage records.

Some citrus trees weakened by the storm could die. Cattle that survived a flood could die from disease or injury and could have problems obtaining enough high-quality food in damaged pastures.

The complete damage picture in the flood areas, the report noted, “cannot be determined until fields dry out.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World's 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon

World's 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon

The world’s first space tourist has signed up to spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship. For Dennis Tito, it’s a chance to relive the joy of his trip 21 years ago to the International Space Station. His weeklong moonshot announced Wednesday will be years in the future. He’ll have company: his wife and 10 others willing to shell out big bucks for the ride. Tito won’t say how much he’s paying this time. His Russian station flight cost $20 million. Tito is actually the second billionaire to make a Starship reservation for a flight to the moon. A Japanese fashion tycoon previously signed up.

Millions of cookies: MacKenzie Scott gives Girl Scouts $85M

Millions of cookies: MacKenzie Scott gives Girl Scouts $85M

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its local branches. Sofia Chang, CEO of the 110-year-old organization, said Tuesday that Scott's support means as much to them as the donation itself. The funds will help the organization recover from the impact of the pandemic, which drove down its membership. Specifically, the gift will go toward supporting volunteers and staff, making their camp properties more resistant to the impacts of climate change, science and technology education for youth members and making their troops and programming more accessible through diversity and inclusion programming.

Who are the 2022 MacArthur 'genius grant' fellows?

Who are the 2022 MacArthur 'genius grant' fellows?

A specialist in plastic waste management, artists, musicians, computer scientists, and a poet-ornithologist who advocates for Black people in nature are among this year’s 25 winners of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s prestigious fellowships known as “genius grants” that honor discipline-bending and society-changing people whose work offers inspiration and insight. The Chicago-based foundation announced Wednesday that it increased the “no strings attached” award amount each receive from $625,000 to $800,000 over five years.

Climate Questions: What's going on with climate change?

Climate Questions: What's going on with climate change?

Addressing climate change — a now ubiquitous term for the warming of the planet caused by humans emitting carbon dioxide and methane from coal, oil and natural gas into the atmosphere — is becoming exponentially more pressing, with the language of scientists, officials and activists becoming more serious with every passing year. The world will need to adapt to warming and its effects while simultaneously figuring out how to wean off fossil fuels as well as addressing who pays for climate damage. It’s in this context that the next United Nations climate conference is set to take place.

International climate change bodies win humanity award

A prize worth 1 million euros ($970,000) is being awarded to two intergovernmental bodies for their work on climate change. Organizers of the annual Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity announced Thursday that this year’s winners are the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is president of the prize’s jury, said the award would help keep the issue of climate change in the public mind even as Russia’s war in Ukraine and its consequences compete for attention. The prize was created in 2020 by the Lisbon, Portugal-based Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.

Amid rising seas, Atlantic City has no plans for retreat

Amid rising seas, Atlantic City has no plans for retreat

The iconic getaway town of Atlantic City is known to some people for its casinos, others for its amusement park and boardwalk. About 38,500 others call it home. But sea levels are rising and flooding is becoming more severe and frequent. Some seaside towns broach the idea of managed retreat, but Atlantic City, on a barrier island, isn't going in that direction. City leaders oppose retreat and buyouts and have plans to bolster the town's physical defenses. For residents and tourists, at stake is a place where the memories of 27 million visitors a year have been made for decades.

SpaceX ferries astronauts back to Earth after half-year away

SpaceX ferries astronauts back to Earth after half-year away

Four astronauts are back on Earth after spending almost six months at the International Space Station. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast on Friday. Wet and windy weather had delayed their homecoming, but finally gave way to favorable conditions. The three NASA astronauts and one Italian rocketed into orbit in April. Before checking out of the space station, they said they couldn't wait to have a cold drink with ice, eat pizza and ice cream and take a shower. SpaceX delivered their replacements last week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescuers in Kyiv save cat trapped in building damaged by Russian airstrikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News