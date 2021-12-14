Teradata Advances Analytic Integration with Dataiku to Speed Data and AI Initiatives

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--

Teradata (NYSE: TDC ), the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, today announced a new set of analytic integration components for Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI. The new Teradata Plugins for Dataiku enable analytics and data science teams that use Dataiku to implement a wide range of powerful analytic functions within the Teradata Vantage data and analytics platform. The upgrades drive greater agility for analytics and machine learning initiatives, speeding time-to-value for joint Teradata-Dataiku customers. The enhanced integration adds to the existing in-database options available when using Dataiku’s solution to design, deploy and manage AI and applications with Teradata.

Many customers struggle with disconnected data and analytics platforms, leading to slower project execution that delays business value. Teradata is taking advantage of Dataiku’s unique architecture, which provides extensibility for building connections to any cloud data platform, as well as its own pushdown computation for scale and performance. In addition, joint customers gain new methods to accelerate analytic initiatives by simplifying the data preparation and analytics processing through the power of Teradata Vantage. With an easy-to-use interface, users can leverage these additional capabilities to bring the analytics to the data, increasing the synergy between Dataiku and Vantage environments.

“Dataiku’s focus is to help customers systemize the use of data for exceptional business results, and this integration with Teradata does just that,” said JC Raveneau, Senior Director of Product Management at Dataiku. “A common challenge is the scale of data preparation and analytics processes that modern AI and Machine Learning platforms require. The new Vantage Plugins offer Dataiku users the ability to deliver more value from their analytic workflows with in-database processing.”

Teradata Plugins for Dataiku provide a user-orientated interface to enable the Vantage platform’s unique underlying analytic capabilities, encouraging data analysts and data scientists using Dataiku to scale their analytics projects on Vantage.

The new Teradata integration with Dataiku provides data preparation and analytical capabilities that make it easier for Dataiku users to harness the scale and function of Vantage analytics, whether working with Dataiku visual recipes or coding in R or Python in Dataiku notebooks.

Dataiku end-users now have an easy-to-use interface for Vantage analytic functions and can tie them directly into the data science workflow.

These users do not need to know the syntax of the underlying Vantage analytic functions. Instead, the plugins take the Dataiku end-user configuration and send this back to the Vantage system for processing analytics at scale.

“The foundation for AI/ML is data – and that means data preparation, usually at massive scale,” said Richard Lower, Director of Global Partnerships at Teradata. “The new Teradata Plugins for Dataiku can accelerate these analytic initiatives by simplifying the data preparation and analytics processing with Teradata Vantage. This increased agility helps companies use Dataiku’s platform to deliver collaborative, elastic, and responsible AI. Together our companies can address critical business outcomes, like higher sales, lower churn, and improved customer insights, all at enterprise scale.”

Teradata Vantage is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. It enables ecosystem simplification by unifying analytics, data lakes, and data warehouses. With Vantage, enterprise-scale companies can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data, all the time, regardless of where the data resides — in the cloud using low-cost object stores, on multiple clouds, on-premises, or any combination thereof — to get a complete view of their business.

Dataiku allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, and manage AI and analytics applications. The Everyday AI platform is accessible to everyone from IT operators and advanced data scientists, to domain experts and risk managers. Dataiku facilitates the use of prebuilt components and automation wherever possible to streamline work processes as well as consistent management and governance across teams and projects to create transparent, repeatable, and scalable AI and analytics programs.

Availability

This free integration is available today worldwide. Visit https://www.teradata.com/Partners/Dataiku to learn more.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, and manage AI and analytics applications. Founded in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 450 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter ( @dataiku ), and LinkedIn.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

