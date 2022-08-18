 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

University of Idaho envisions largest research dairy in US

  • Updated
  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho wants to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm in south-central Idaho, the geographical heart of the sector.

University President Scott Green and school officials in a presentation to Gov. Brad Little and other members of the Idaho Land Board on Tuesday said the proposed Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, or CAFE, will help support growth of the dairy and other industries.

“CAFE will be a leader (for) water usage and environmental quality challenges while supporting the continued growth of the dairy, livestock, cropland and food processing industries,” Green told the board.

The dairy industry is Idaho’s top agricultural sector and ranks third in the nation behind California and Wisconsin. Idaho's main dairy products are milk, cheese and yogurt.

People are also reading…

The school wants the Land Board to use $23 million from the 2021 sale of 282 acres (114 hectares), in Caldwell, of endowment land benefitting the University of Idaho's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences to buy roughly 640 acres (259 hectares) of farmland in Minidoka County north of Rupert. The $23 million is in a fund controlled by the Land Board.

The presentation on Tuesday was informational and the board is expected to take action on the plan in September.

If the board approves the request, and everything advances as envisioned by the university, the dairy and farm would be fully operating by 2026.

University officials provided a detailed roadmap of the plan under review by the Idaho Department of Lands, which the Land Board directs. The next step is for the plan to be reviewed by the board's investment subcommittee and. If approved, the plan would return to the Land Board in September for a possible decision.

The operation would include an experimental farm and 2,000-cow research dairy in Minidoka County. Classrooms, labs and faculty offices would be constructed in Jerome County near where Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 93 intersect. A food processing pilot plant with a workforce training and education facility would be located at the College of Southern Idaho campus in Twin Falls County.

The issue before the Land Board only involves the experimental farm and research dairy.

The university's proposed site for the research dairy is in the midst of the state's dairy industry. Besides benefitting the dairy industry, school officials also called the plan a critical advancement for the Washington-Idaho-Montana-Utah Regional Program that serves students pursuing veterinary careers.

“Our students will benefit by having access to a world-class facility,” Green said. “Students will gain hands-on experience working with the latest agricultural technologies, and Idaho industry will gain access to the latest advancements and research.”

The university with its own money has already purchased about half of the 640 acres (250 hectares), and the Idaho Dairymen's Association purchased the other half.

The association plans to donate it to the university after the Land Board approves the university's plan. The land overall is valued at about $6 million.

The $23 million the university is seeking would be used to buy the land and make it endowment land. The remaining money could be used for buildings and site improvements, such as grading and nutrient management lagoons.

Endowment land is land Idaho received at statehood from the federal government to generate money for various institutions, mainly public education. The endowment land is divided among the beneficiaries and one of them is the University of Idaho's Agricultural College.

The overall cost of the dairy and farm, including cows, machinery and infrastructure, is about $50 million. The remaining $27 million not covered by the $23 million request to the Land Board would come from various sources, including $10 million from the state, a potential $6 million from the U.S. Agricultural Research Services, the Agricultural College and donations.

The dairy industry faces challenges on numerous fronts, including what to do with dairy farm waste and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The research dairy could develop ways to create byproducts to deal with those problems, school officials said.

"The dairy industry nationwide has set a goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050," Brent Olmstead, assistant dean for the Agricultural College, told the board. “The dairy industry has no idea how to do that at present. CAFE will provide an opportunity for research to get Idaho's dairy families to a point where they can reach that goal.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sweeping climate bill pushes American energy to go green

Sweeping climate bill pushes American energy to go green

Congress is poised to pass a transformative climate change fighting bill. Friday's vote would be the first major climate package in the U.S. and would include close to $375 billion in spending. Most of the bill is aimed at infusions of cash, subsidies and tax breaks to make green energy eventually so cheap it's nearly irresistible. It would slice U.S. carbon emissions by about 40%. This compromise bill comes 34 years after Congress was warned that climate change was a serious threat. Since then there have been 308 weather disasters that each cost $1 billion.

Deadline looms for western states to cut Colorado River use

Deadline looms for western states to cut Colorado River use

Seven Western U.S. states face a deadline from the federal government to come up with a plan to use substantially less Colorado River water in 2023. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is expected to publish hydrology projections on Tuesday that will trigger agreed-upon cuts for states relying on the river. States face the threat of proposing additional cuts or having them mandated by the federal government. Prolonged drought, climate change and overuse are jeopardizing the water supply that more than 40 million people rely on. States acknowledge painful cuts are needed, but are stubbornly clinging to the water they were allocated a century ago.

Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor

Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor

Officials say a loud “boom” was heard across areas of northern Utah and was likely a meteor. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard it. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or Utah’s military installations. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote in a tweet that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail/flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy.

European drought dries up rivers, kills fish, shrivels crops

European drought dries up rivers, kills fish, shrivels crops

An unprecedented drought is afflicting nearly half of Europe. It is damaging agriculture, forcing water restrictions, causing wildfires and threatening aquatic species. Water levels are falling on major rivers such as the Danube, the Rhine and the Po, endangering shipping. There hasn't been significant rainfall for almost two months in the continent's western, central and southern regions. Britain on Friday declared a drought across southern and central England amid one of the driest summers on record. Human-caused global warming is exacerbating conditions as hotter temperatures speed up evaporation and reduced snowfall limits fresh water supplies for irrigation. One French farmer has already started using his stores of winter fodder for his dairy cows as the grass turns brown.

Respected snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite

Respected snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite

A respected snake researcher who’d been making significant discoveries about the species since childhood has died after being bitten by a timber rattler. William H. “Marty” Martin died Aug. 3 after being bitten by a captive snake on the property at his home in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Martin was 80 years old and continued to make arduous mountain hikes to document and count snake populations in remote sites. Snakebite fatalities are extremely rare; the Centers for Disease Control estimates that about five people die in the U.S. from snakebites each year.

NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight

NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight

NASA's new moon rocket has arrived at the launch pad for its first test flight. The 322-foot rocket emerged Tuesday night from its mammoth hangar at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. It took nearly 10 hours for the rocket to make the four-mile overnight trip to the pad. NASA is aiming for an Aug. 29 liftoff for the lunar test flight. No one will be inside the crew capsule atop the rocket, just three test dummies wired with sensors. The capsule will circle the moon for a couple weeks, before heading back for a splashdown in the Pacific. The entire flight should last six weeks.

Chinese navy ship docks in Sri Lanka, stokes worry in India

Chinese navy ship docks in Sri Lanka, stokes worry in India

A Chinese navy vessel has arrived at a Beijing-built port in southern Sri Lanka after its port call was earlier delayed due to apparent security concerns raised by India. The Yuan Wang 5 sailed into the Hambantota port on Tuesday. Sri Lanka described the vessel as a “scientific research ship,” but there are fears in India that it could be used to surveil the region, with multiple media reports calling it a “dual-use spy ship.” For more than a decade, Sri Lanka’s strategic location in the Indian Ocean along one of the busiest shipping routes has seen India and China vie for influence. Hambantota port was handed back to Beijing after it failed to generate enough revenue to pay back a Chinese construction loan.

Watch Now: Related Video

France expects wine production rebound but drought threatens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News