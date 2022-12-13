US scientists announce fusion energy breakthrough; achievement will pave way for advancements in defense, clean power

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says last month's United Nations global warming summit didn't do enough to speed up cuts in emissions of heat-trapping gases. In an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Kerry says there was some progress but he would have liked to see more. So, he says, the world is just going to have to keep on pushing. Kerry says he missed out on key discussions about an unsuccessful proposal to phase down oil and gas use because he was struck with COVID, but the U.S. supports the idea. He also says talks with China, the No. 1 carbon polluter, just ran out of time.