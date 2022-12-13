WASHINGTON (AP) — US scientists announce fusion energy breakthrough; achievement will pave way for advancements in defense, clean power.
Scientists have announced a major advance in the long-running quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars. For the first time, researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California were able to produce more energy in a fusion reaction than used to ignite it, something called net energy gain. They spoke in a news conference in Washington with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The breakthrough is significant, but producing power in the real world from fusion is still decades away. The achievement will pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power, officials said.