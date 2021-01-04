Sewer main break releases 42,000 gallons of raw sewage into La Crosse River

An underground sewer main broke just north of Riverside Park on Saturday, releasing roughly 42,000 gallons of untreated sewage into the La Crosse River, officials said.

The pipe, which is a force main, or a type of underground pressurized pipes that moves untreated sewage long distances, was transporting the sewage toward the city of La Crosse's wastewater treatment facility.

The main break occurred on the northern bank of the La Crosse River where it meets the Mississippi River, just north of the park.

The leak was discovered after a pedestrian walking through Riverside Park notified the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources of untreated sewage floating at the surface of the water.

City staff was notified of the leak at 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, and were able to stop it at 3:30 p.m. by closing a valve, diverting the flow of the sewage into a second force main, which officials said can handle the additional flow.

"We have some time to get this fixed," said La Crosse Utility Manager Bernie Lenz.

Officials said crews are working to evaluate the damage to determine the best fix, which would likely go through emergency authorization through the Board of Public Works.