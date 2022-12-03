 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Share your holiday lights display photos with us

The festive Christmas season is underway and we all know what that means - Holiday Light displays.

Does your home have the best holiday lights in your neighborhood this year? Bragging rights are at stake.

Show us those over-the-top, holiday displays and we’ll share them with readers in an online photo gallery.

Submit a photo of your display online at lacrossetribune.com. You can find the photo submission form under "Join the Community" available in the left menu or go to it directly here: https://lacrossetribune.com/users/admin/contribute/image/

As the season continues, we'll be sharing those holiday photos online and you'll also be able to check out other reader-submitted displays around the region.

