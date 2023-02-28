Within the first two months of the year, at least 13 people living unsheltered have died in the La Crosse area, already surpassing the number of unsheltered people who died in all of last year.

Medical professionals and homeless service providers all said they are seeing an alarming increase of fatalities in this population compared to data from previous years.

Julie McDermid, who works directly with the unsheltered community as the director of Karuna Housing, said a significant number of these deaths have been caused by overdoses.

The frequency of recent overdose deaths among the homeless locally is the worst McDermid’s seen. She attributes this uptick to a lack of 24-hour shelter for people who are struggling with homelessness.

Of the 13 individuals who have passed away, only one was considered “stably housed” but had survived homelessness, according to Couleecap Inc., a nonprofit that collects data on those who are homeless in the community, though the data likely doesn’t capture the full picture.

“There may be a lot of individuals in unsheltered community that we don’t know of or don’t have track of, for lack of a better way to say it,” said Becky Koske, assistant of housing and community services at Couleecap.

In La Crosse, there are about 240 individuals experiencing homelessness, according to a Point in Time count taken in June 2022.

Sandy Brekke, a senior consultant with the Office of Population Health at Gundersen Health System, said she has noticed similar patterns to McDermid, but that fatal overdoses have been impacting the community at large primarily due to an influx of fentanyl in street drugs.

Even without the overdose deaths, Brekke said the number of fatalities is still cause for concern.

“When we had high incidents of overdose that did hit the homeless community, there were a number of deaths,” Brekke said. “But even without that there have been a higher number of deaths in the homeless community than we would normally expect.”

Last year, 26 homeless or formerly homeless people died and were remembered at a memorial in December. Only 9 of those remembered were actively unsheltered at the time of their death, the other 15 experienced homelessness at some point in their life.

If the fatalities continue at the current rate, that number will likely be surpassed before the end of the year.

‘None of these people had to die’

Overdoses have plagued the entire community this year. In the first five weeks of 2023, there were a reported 11 overdoses to law enforcement.

An overdose while unsheltered can be a lot deadlier, largely because there is a higher likelihood the person may be using drugs alone.

“Narcan doesn’t work when you use all by yourself,” said Christopher Eberlein, emergency medicine doctor at Gundersen. “You have to have someone sober to administer it.”

Naloxone — colloquially known by its brand name Narcan — is an opioid overdose antidote to reverse or reduce the effects of an overdose.

Eberlein said lack of access to call 911, being in a remote area that is hard for emergency services to reach and the sharing of drugs are all additional factors that can make an overdose fatal for someone who is experiencing homelessness.

More street drugs are being laced with synthetic fentanyl, a deadlier and more addictive opioid. It’s being traced in drugs like heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and even marijuana, where it is not usually found.

Fentanyl impacts the opioid receptor in the brain and can increase a drug’s deadliness by decreasing responsiveness to narcan.

McDermid has been warning all her homeless clients about the increased prevalence of fentanyl in street drugs, cautioning them not to use alone and always have narcan nearby.

Narcan is available for free at clinics around town like Gundersen, Vivent Health and St. Clare Health Mission. It can also be purchased at pharmacies, where it is kept behind the counter. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to make a decision on expanding narcan access at the end of March.

Medical professionals like Eberlein and Brekke have also worked hard to distribute narcan to the homeless community, but it’s not the solution.

“Narcan is really just a stop gap,” Eberlein said. “The whole point of that is to keep someone alive until they can get into treatment. If the treatment is farther and farther out, the risk (of overdose) is still there and everyday gets higher.”

McDermid attributes the increase in overdoses to not having a 24 hour shelter for people. When people are in one area, she — and other service providers — can do outreach, provide support and get people connected with medical services.

“We did not see these numbers of overdose deaths because people were around each other, they had people looking out for each other, distributing narcan,” McDermid said about the Econo Lodge shelter situation of 2021.

McDermid recognizes that the Econo Lodge situation wasn’t perfect, but she claims it saved people from dying from an overdose.

“The thing that I think people didn’t realize about the hotel,” McDermid said. “No matter what, you always had someplace warm to bring people and now there just isn’t that.”

During the Econo Lodge shelter, McDermid and her team were able to help 17 individuals get into addiction recovery treatment. Many have successfully completed the program and some are still working toward sobriety.

“None of these people had to die. Nobody should ever have to die on the cold concrete of a parking ramp,” McDermid said. “I feel like it’s morally wrong for us not to work together as a community to define homelessness as we see it. So that we can truly address the issue and prevent people from dying.”

‘Preventable’ deaths

Overdoses are not the only cause of death in the unsheltered community. Not all who are homeless use drugs and not all who struggle with drug addiction are homeless.

In general, Brekke said, there is always a higher number of deaths in the unsheltered population just due to the conditions of living outside, focusing on surviving each day and not always thinking about long-term health care.

“It is really detrimental to somebody’s health to be homeless,” Brekke said. “In fact, people who are homeless, their life expectancy is 25 years less than somebody who’s housed.”

Inadequately treated chronic diseases, constant exposure to weather, lack of proper nutrition, sleep and increased stress levels all impact someone’s ability to be healthy and can take years off of someone’s life.

Many who pass away while living outside are deemed to have died of “natural causes,” Brekke said. But what that really means is complications with untreated health conditions compounded by the harsh conditions of living unsheltered.

Eberlein said these deaths are often preventable because there is treatment for chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes. Left untreated, they can be deadly.

Many factors can prevent someone who is homeless from receiving adequate medical care. Accessibility, be it transportation or ability to make and follow up with appointments, is a large issue when it comes to medical care. There can also be a distrust of medical professionals that prevents care.

“The bottom line is when somebody is out in the streets, with all of the things that we know they’re exposed to, it is super hard to get somebody healthy and treated,” Brekke said.

Brekke noted more people experience homelessness in La Crosse than ever before, which ultimately results in more casualties. In June 2022, a Point In Time count identified 243 people who were homeless in the city.

In 2020, that number was 71. In July 2019, 57 unsheltered individuals were located during the count. In 2018, there were 33 people living without shelter.

Much has changed in five years. A global pandemic led to many losing their jobs, loss of income can lead to evictions and housing insecurity.

In 2020, La Crosse County saw 159 evictions or a 60% eviction rate, according to an article by the La Crosse Independent, even with a state eviction moratorium from March to May and a nationwide moratorium that began in September and lasted until July 2021.

This rate is based on data from the Consolidated Court Automation Programs — an open record system in Wisconsin that landlords use to vet renters.

Housing first, treatment second

“A community is really only as good as the least among us, and we have people dying early that don’t need to be dying early,” Brekke said.

When talking about solutions and ways to prevent deaths in this vulnerable community, Brekke said the answer is supportive housing.

“We’ve tried treating people with substance use disorder out on the street and it’s just extremely, extremely difficult,” Brekke said. “We need to be able to provide shelter for people and get them in a supportive environment.”

This is a “housing first” model, an approach that prioritizes providing permanent housing to people experiencing homelessness.

Last week, the city of La Crosse presented plans to address affordable housing and homelessness with federal grants.

The city plans to use over $650,000 of the funding for the development of affordable housing targeted toward people who are currently homeless.

The affordable housing plan focuses on the development of multi-family affordable housing units, income restricted for people who make below the county median income.

“If people are not having to survive out on the streets, and they can be in a place where they have privacy and autonomy, they can sleep, they can eat, let their body heal and can surround them with support. People will do better,” Brekke said.

It also comes down to addressing the root causes of homelessness, Brekke said, making sure all people in the community have access to affordable health care, mental health care or addiction treatment, as well as a variety of housing supports.

“If there’s a lot of upstream work to prevent homelessness in the first place. If somebody becomes insecure in their housing, there should be intervention right away,” Brekke said.

The loss of 13 lives in the homeless community affects an entire community, but is particularly felt by the people who work directly with those individuals.

“This is also really taking a toll on the workers who are working with these people,” Brekke said. “It sounds like we’re just losing those homeless people, but this is impacting our workforce in a really significant way. And this is a really vital workforce that works really hard, is very underpaid and just takes all of this on without support from the larger community.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call the La Crosse County Human Services Department at 608-784-HELP (4357) to get connected with local services.

