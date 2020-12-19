Single mom graduating from UW-L this weekend hopes to create a ripple from the support she received

On Sunday, more than 700 students from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse will graduate from their couches due to the pandemic.
Among them is Melissa Baca, to whom an untraditional ceremony might not seem so out of place.
While getting her degree in the Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies Department at UW-L, Baca was also raising her three teenage daughters, working as a caregiver, moonlighting as an advocacy journalist and caring for her oldest daughter, who suffers from Type 1 diabetes.
"I feel like a Hallmark movie, because I'm literally accomplishing my dreams," Baca said.
Baca moved from North Dakota nearly eight years ago with her daughters, after visiting family in La Crosse and deciding to stay.
It was at this time that her daughter Sydnee's illness became severe, suffering from what is known as "brittle" Type 1 diabetes and eventually becoming fully dependent on insulin.
"So my whole life became consumed with waiting for doctor's appointments," Baca said. "Waiting for the next appointment, waiting for the school to call.
"I kinda lost track of who I was. And then once she became independent, I was kind of just walking around."
Then came the 2016 election, which felt like a call to action.
"The only way I know how to fight back is with education," she said, "and it was so scary, because I don't know anything about a four year degree, it's always been just a dream, something that I've always wanted to do but never thought was truly attainable."
Baca is also a tribal exchange student, and she earned some credits at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, a tribal community college in New Town, North Dakota, where the support system felt like family, she said.
"It was just a community helping each other grow," Baca said. "My kids would walk down the halls with me," and once the president of the college even held her middle daughter while she was in class.
Baca describes her first day of classes at UW-L in 2019 as a nightmare scenario — "but not naked," she said — where she sat in the wrong classroom for 20 minutes, and when finally finding the right room, had all eyes locked on her, the "older" student.
But as a single, working parent and caregiver, she said she was fortunate enough to still find the same type of support that she had at the tribal college.
From the get-go, Baca found support to guide her through her non-traditional education. She navigated financial aid and admissions through the Self Sufficiency Program, a free pre-college class that helps familiarize students with college life.
Support Local Journalism
And once in her program, Baca said she was "spoiled" with the supportive staff and instructors in the Women's Studies Department, who sometimes even played with her daughters while she was in class — a support system she knows not all students get.
The support didn't stop here, though.
When she'd come back home from class, she'd find lunch waiting for her made by her daughters, and they'd often sit around the table, doing their homework together. And during the pandemic, they've leaned on each other even more, doing more arts and crafts at home and learning to sew.
Having her daughters see her getting her degree is monumental to Baca, and she knows the impact it will have, saying she's been reading studies about how children whose mothers received higher education are more likely to go to college themselves.
"I can't even explain what it feels like to hear them say, 'I'm proud of you mom,'" Baca said. "It's the most amazing feeling in the world, really, for them, and then to listen to them get excited about college."
"I just upped my kids' chances," she said, "and I get really proud of that."
For Baca, the future is full of possibilities.
She's applied for several jobs in student support services, picturing herself giving Indigenous and first-generation students the same support she received, but she's also applied to two graduate schools and is scheduled to take her Law School Admissions Test, too.
"Getting this degree just kind of opened the doors and gave me a lot of different chances that I never really expected or hoped for," she said.
"When I started off this endeavor, it was half to find myself, half to make a difference, but mostly to help take care of my family, you know?," she said. "And now it's like, I have this chance to actually do something — and what do I want to do with it?"
She didn't wait for the degree to begin working to better the community, though, and she's been a freelance reporter for The La Crosse Independent, a progressive online magazine, where she's been able to write about protests, police in schools and more.
"There's some things you want to see change, and there's some things where, even though I don't know what to do, I know to be out there and support, any which way you can," she said.
On Sunday, Baca will attend her virtual graduation ceremony, and will give a speech for her department's virtual get-together before making cookies and cupcakes with her daughters to celebrate.
And even though she said she wished she could walk across the stage to get her diploma, Baca said at least there's always grad school.
"And I don't have to worry about finding the perfect white suit," Baca said. "I needed a whole, white Kamala Harris suit. I wanted to look just as cute."
