Some La Crosse trails begin to reopen for season
top story

A man runs with his dog on a trail at the former Mathy Quarry in April, 2020, after the city reopened a a series of trails for the season. City officials ask hikers to adhere to trail closures when posted. If a visible track or footprint is left in the trail, it is too muddy to use.

Some La Crosse trails are reopening after several were closed due to wet conditions during the transition of seasons.

As of Monday, the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department announced, the Gateway, Mathy Tract and Upper Hixon Forest trails are open for use.

Paved trails continue to be open, including the La Crosse River Marsh, Pammel Creek, Bud Hendrickson, Chad Erickson Park Trail, VIP/Green Island/Houska Trail and Pettibone Park Lagoon Trail.

There are still several trails that remain closed, though, including Hixon Forest, Hass and Dobson Tract.

The city emphasized that trails that have reopened may temporarily close again if wet conditions return during the freeze-thaw cycle.

"During this time the ground freezes during the night and thaws during the warmer days resulting in wet, muddy trails that are more susceptible to damage. Footprints and ruts left behind in the muddy trails contribute to erosion and rough, bumpy trails which can be difficult and expensive to repair," the city said.

Trail conditions, announcements and availability can be found on the city of La Crosse website, or Outdoor Recreation Alliance.

