 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spring election promises big turnover on La Crosse Common Council
0 comments
alert top story

Spring election promises big turnover on La Crosse Common Council

{{featured_button_text}}

Only one of seven incumbents up for re-election on the La Crosse Common Council is seeking another term this spring, ushering in a new wave of local leaders.

Happel Doug

Happel

In total, 13 candidates have filed paperwork ahead of Tuesday's candidacy filing deadline. None of the races for the city's legislature will require a primary.

Doug Happel, who was first elected in 2011, is the only incumbent seeking another term. The 74-year-old represents District 12.

But other council races are bringing out familiar faces.

Running against Happel is Keonte Turner, who currently serves on the La Crosse Board of Education.

Keonte Turner

Keonte Turner
Chauncy Turner

Chauncy Turner, chair of the Human Rights Commission and candidate for La Crosse Common Council.

Turner's younger brother, Chauncy Turner, is also running in the neighboring district. Chauncy is currently the chair of the city's Human Rights Commission.

Another familiar face is Mark Neumann, who most recently made a bid against Rep. Ron Kind in the Democratic primary for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.

Mark Neumann

Neumann

And running to fill his old seat is Richard Becker, who was first elected to the council in 1991 — at the time, the longest serving member — but was unseated in 2017.

Richard Becker

Richard Becker: A council member for almost 24 years, he finds himself in the same district as another incumbent, Peg Jerome
Rebecca Schwarz

Rebecca Schwarz, candidate for La Crosse Common Council.

Here is a list of candidates running for La Crosse Common Council:

District 7

  • Mac Kiel
  • Victoria McVey

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

District 8

  • Mackenzie Mindel
  • Samuel Deetz

District 9

  • Chris Woodard (unopposed)
Chris Woodard

Chris Woodard, candidate for La Crosse Common Council, District 9.

District 10

  • Rebecca Schwarz
  • Richard P. Becker

District 11

  • Jennifer Trost
  • Richard Korish

District 12

  • Doug Happel (i)
  • Keonte Turner

District 13

  • Chauncy Turner
  • Mark Neumann
Jennifer Trost

Jennifer Trost, candidate for La Crosse Common Council, District 11.
Mac Kiel

Candidate for La Crosse Common Council, Mac Kiel.

These races and more will appear on the ballot on April 6, 2021.

For voting information, visit MyVote.wi.gov.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories January 5

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News