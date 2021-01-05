Spring election promises big turnover on La Crosse Common Council

Only one of seven incumbents up for re-election on the La Crosse Common Council is seeking another term this spring, ushering in a new wave of local leaders.

In total, 13 candidates have filed paperwork ahead of Tuesday's candidacy filing deadline. None of the races for the city's legislature will require a primary.

Doug Happel, who was first elected in 2011, is the only incumbent seeking another term. The 74-year-old represents District 12.

But other council races are bringing out familiar faces.

Running against Happel is Keonte Turner, who currently serves on the La Crosse Board of Education.

Turner's younger brother, Chauncy Turner, is also running in the neighboring district. Chauncy is currently the chair of the city's Human Rights Commission.

Another familiar face is Mark Neumann, who most recently made a bid against Rep. Ron Kind in the Democratic primary for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.