Stagnant state funding could spell trouble for La Crosse's post-COVID budget

"It has impacts," Kabat said. "We don't have a lot of choices. It's, you either find other funding or revenues to be able to increase the expenses that you're dealing with, or you have to cut expenses. In our situation, we've done a little bit of both."

But how do those budget cuts, line items and large dollar amounts translate for the average taxpayer? In big ways, Kabat said.

"There is, then, the pressure on the property tax levy. If we are getting less funding from the state, and if we have less revenues because of the economic downturn, the only other mechanism is the property tax levy for the most part," he said.

In Wisconsin, cities and municipalities have a limited amount of funding resources, and are not allowed to collect things such as sales or income tax or user fees.

"There's just not a lot of other places we can turn," Kabat said. "The property taxpayers should be concerned about that, and there should be other ways to fund local services instead of always just relying on the property tax."