1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash, authorities say

TOWN OF HUBBARD – One person died after a vehicle struck a power pole on Highway TW in Dodge County on Sunday evening, authorities reported. 

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Highway TW, half a mile north of Highway 33. Two children and an adult were taken to UW Hospital in Madison, where one was pronounced dead. The crash is believed to have occurred sometime shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Assisting at the crash scene were the Horicon Fire Department, Burnett Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, Horicon EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, DCERT, and two UW Med Flight.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

