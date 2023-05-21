A two-vehicle crash in Dodge County has left one woman dead and three other people injured.

At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Highway 151 at Highway M in the town of Chester, where the driver of a 2017 Chevy Sonic, a 59-year-old Fall River man, crashed into a 2020 International semi, which was parked on the northbound shoulder with two trailers in tow, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a 38-year-old passenger in the Chevy died at the scene, while the driver was flown to UW-Hospital in Madison by MedFlight with serious injuries.

Another passenger in the Chevy, a 14-year-old girl, was thrown from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries. After being taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, she was taken to UW Hospital by a Flight for Life helicopter.

Another passenger, a 9-year-old girl, was treated for minor injuries at SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the semi, a 32-year-old Oshkosh man, was not injured.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Six agencies responded to the crash: Waupun Fire Department, Lifestar EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Waupun Police Department, town of Beaver Dam police and the Dodge County Emergency Response team.