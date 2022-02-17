1 dead after head-on collision in Monroe County, authorities say

One person died in a head-on crash Monday in the town of Wellington, between Elroy and Wilton, authorities reported.

According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4 p.m. Monday two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Highway 131 near Michigan Road in the town of Wellington.

Gideon Hamann, 26, of Viola was traveling north when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a logging truck owned by Endres Trucking, with the truck hitting a guardrail at the intersection of Highway 131 and Michigan Road before coming to a stop and Hamann’s vehicle stopping in the ditch.

Hamann was pronounced dead at the scene by responders.

The crash closed both directions of Highway 131 for about 90 minutes as crews worked to remove the vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wilton Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance, the Monroe County Highway Department and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.