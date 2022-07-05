1 dies, 10 injured in 3-vehicle crash outside Lake Geneva, authorities say

One person was killed and 10 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash just outside Lake Geneva on Monday, authorities reported.

At about 2:25 p.m. officers with the town of Linn Police Department responded to the area of Highway 120 and Highway B for a reported motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Responding officers located a three-vehicle crash with 11 total patients, nine of whom were transported via ambulance to area hospitals and trauma centers, according to a news release from the Town of Linn Police Department.

One victim was later pronounced dead at Froedtert Hospital. The crash is currently under investigation and no other information has been released.

The Town of Linn was assisted by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Town of Bloomfield Police, Town of Linn Fire and EMS, Mercy Hospital, City of Lake Geneva Fire and EMS, Hebron Fire and EMS, Fontana EMS, Village of Walworth EMS and Bloomfield/Genoa City EMS.