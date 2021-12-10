1 killed, 2 critically injured, 3 more injured in town of Beloit shooting, authorities say

One person was killed, two suffered life-threatening injuries, and three more were injured in a shooting in the town of Beloit on Thursday night, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Town of Beloit Police Department, Beloit Police Department, and deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired with several possible victims in the 1900 block of Porter Avenue in the town of Beloit, Capt. Curt Fell said in a statement.

Arriving officers located three gunshot victims, one who was pronounced dead at the scene, and two who were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, Fell said.

While officers were securing the scene, staff at the emergency room at Beloit Memorial Hospital contacted the 911 center and reported three gunshot victims arriving at the emergency room, and additional officers responded there, Fell said.

As of about 6 a.m. Friday, two who suffered life-threatening injuries were receiving continued medical treatment, while three others were treated and released, Fell said.

No names or additional details were released and the incident remains under investigation, Fell said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.