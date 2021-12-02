1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision on Highway 33, Sauk County authorities say

One person is dead and two others injured after a head-on collision on Highway 33 in Sauk County, authorities reported.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a crash just before 10 a.m. on Highway 33 near the intersection of Demaskie Road in the town of La Valle.

A caller reported that two vehicles, a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2011 Ford Fusion, had collided and both had severe front damage.

The driver of the Traverse was identified as a 68-year-old man from Wilton. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Fusion was identified as a 22-year-old woman from Hillsboro. She was transported via MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison for her injuries. A 1-year-old passenger was taken via ambulance to an area hospital for injuries.

Sheriff Chip Meister said names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family members.

Deputies investigated the scene of the crash with the road closed for several hours and investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

