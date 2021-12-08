1 killed, 3 injured in crash involving car, 2 semis that closes westbound I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells, authorities say

An Amherst man was killed and three people were injured — one critically — in a crash involving a car and two semis that closed westbound Interstate 90/94 near Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on westbound I-90/94 at mile marker 97 in Sauk County, and the westbound lanes remained closed shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday due to the investigation and “extensive recovery of the vehicles involved,” Sgt. Bret Manke said in a statement.

A 2015 Honda Civic was westbound on I-90/94 in the area of mile marker 97 when it was involved in a crash involving two semis with trailers, Manke said.

A 61-year-old Amherst man who was a passenger in the Civic was killed, and a 51-year-old man from Windsor Locks, Connecticut who was driving a 2022 International semi was taken to University Hospital in Madison with critical injuries, Manke said.

The 34-year-old Madison man who was driving the Civic and a 29-year-old Verona woman who was a passenger were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Manke said.

A 64-year-old man from Brooks, Alberta, Canada who was driving a 2005 Peterbilt semi was not injured, Manke said.

No names were released pending notification of family.

