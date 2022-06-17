1 killed, I critically injured in rollover crash on I-39 near Portage, authorities say

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 39 near Portage on Friday morning, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
Shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, a 2000 Ford F250 pickup truck rolled from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes of I-39 at mile marker 91, with the two occupants pinned inside, Sgt. Craig Morehouse said in a statement.
The driver, a 49-year-old woman from Ashland, Ohio, was killed in the crash, Morehouse said.
The passenger, a 55-year-old man from Oxford, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Morehouse said.
No names were released and the crash remains under investigation.
One northbound lane was blocked for about two hours.
