1-mile area of Dodge County evacuated after 'significant' natural gas leak, authorities say

A 1-mile area of Dodge County was evacuated on Wednesday after a car crash damaged a natural gas pipe and caused "a significant leak of natural gas," the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.

The gas leak prompted natural gas and electricity shut-offs for Juneau, about 1 mile south of the incident, said Sheriff Dale Schmidt. Electricity was quickly restored, though natural gas connections could be shut off overnight.

A traffic crash about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 26 near the Dodge County Airport damaged an above-ground natural gas pipe and caused the leak, Schmidt said.

An initial warming shelter was at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 950 Washington St. in Horicon.

But a second warming shelter for residents without heat because of the gas being shut off was established at Horicon High School, 841 Grey St., and was to be open throughout the night, Schmidt said.

Sheriff’s Office staff and the Red Cross were at the high school to assist residents, who were advised to bring sleeping bags, blankets, and pillows.

It is anticipated that the repairs would last at least 8 hours, but could be longer. Traffic detours will remain in place throughout the night, Schmidt said.

