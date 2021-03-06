1 million Wisconsin residents have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, state builds network of vaccinators

Governors and lieutenant governors from Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Minnesota and Ohio are encouraging residents to make a plan for how they can get the coronavirus vaccine once they become eligible.

With a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 now identified in Wisconsin and more than 1 million residents having received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, health officials say a growing network of eligible vaccinators should help to further expedite efforts to get shots in arms — as long as the vaccine supply is available.

On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that in addition to 1 million residents receiving one dose of the vaccine, more than 500,000 individuals had completed their vaccine series. Officials say an increasing number of vaccinators should also help address overall vaccine skepticism among some residents, but they also point to a need for further outreach in areas where vaccinations have waned, such as communities of color.

“While we still have a long way to go, the light is certainly at the end of the tunnel," Evers said in a video message regarding the announcement. "And every day we are one step closer than yesterday to reaching community-wide immunity and getting back to our Wisconsin way of life. So, thank you to everyone who has gotten the vaccine and those who plan to get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible, and thank you to the vaccine providers across our state who are getting this done.”