1 million Wisconsin residents have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, state builds network of vaccinators

With a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 now identified in Wisconsin and more than 1 million residents having received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, health officials say a growing network of eligible vaccinators should help to further expedite efforts to get shots in arms — as long as the vaccine supply is available.
On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that in addition to 1 million residents receiving one dose of the vaccine, more than 500,000 individuals had completed their vaccine series. Officials say an increasing number of vaccinators should also help address overall vaccine skepticism among some residents, but they also point to a need for further outreach in areas where vaccinations have waned, such as communities of color.
“While we still have a long way to go, the light is certainly at the end of the tunnel," Evers said in a video message regarding the announcement. "And every day we are one step closer than yesterday to reaching community-wide immunity and getting back to our Wisconsin way of life. So, thank you to everyone who has gotten the vaccine and those who plan to get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible, and thank you to the vaccine providers across our state who are getting this done.”
Later Friday, the state Department of Health Services confirmed that the B1351 coronavirus variant, which differs from the B117 variant that has already resulted in 26 confirmed cases, had been identified in Wisconsin.
Health officials do not yet know if the new variant strain has any impact on the disease's overall severity, but there is some evidence to suggest that it could affect how some antibodies respond to the virus. Health officials expect that all three of the currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines effectively reduce the risk of the coronavirus for all variants.
In late February, Evers signed into law a bill allowing pharmacy technicians to administer vaccines, along with pharmacy students who meet specific requirements and are under supervision. The new law enables roughly 5,500 pharmacy technicians and about 375 additional student pharmacists to administer vaccines, according to information provided by the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin. That's in addition to the approximately 6,500 licensed pharmacists in the state.
“I do believe that we have enough people that are able to do it,” said John Weitekamp, chairman of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services' Pharmacy Examining Board. “We’ve got enough providers, there just hasn’t been the quantity of product, but I think that is changing rapidly.”
Another bipartisan bill that has yet to clear the state Legislature would further expand the list of eligible vaccinators to include dentists, as long as they complete an eight-hour course on vaccination storage and techniques. DHS and the Wisconsin National Guard also have collaborated on mobile vaccination clinics to expedite the vaccination process.
More than 17% of the state's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to DHS. What's more, the federal Food and Drug Administration's approval of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine is expected to further expedite vaccinations. Dane County announced this week educators will be eligible for vaccinations starting Monday.
A public push
As vaccinations continue to ramp up, so, too, should the general public's buy-in on the vaccine, specifically those who may be eligible but remain reluctant, said Mary Hayney, professor of pharmacy at UW-Madison's School of Pharmacy.
"The number of those who are hesitant appears to be decreasing, however it still is a substantial number," Hayney said. "Certainly, increasing the supply as well as increasing the number of immunizers will improve our ability to get vaccines into arms, but we still need to take the time to answer questions and reach populations that maybe are more hesitant."
Hayney said about 290 students in the School of Pharmacy had volunteered to administer vaccines as of Thursday.
Olayinka Shiyanbola, associate professor at UW-Madison's School of Pharmacy Social and Administrative Sciences Division, said addressing vaccine misinformation and answering questions in plain language will be critical to get more shots in arms, especially in communities of color.
"Having more vaccinators is helpful, it increases the number of personnel, the number of bodies that can actually go out and provide vaccinations, however, I think we need to move it a step forward," Shiyanbola said. "We know there is an underlying layer of mistrust that is going to take time to build, that unfortunately we didn’t do a good job of at the very beginning."
Differing numbers
While overall case numbers have been dropping among all populations, Hispanics have 1.7 times more COVID-19 case rates, Black residents have 2.1 times more hospitalization rates, and American Indians have 1.5 times more COVID-19-related death rates, compared with white Wisconsinites, according to DHS.
About 16.6% of the state's white residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared with 12.4% of American Indians, 7.7% of Asian residents and 5.7% of Black residents, according to DHS.
State officials have said the racial makeup of groups eligible for the vaccine could play a role in the disparity, as health care workers tend to be disproportionately white and the state's elderly population is more white than its general population.
Shiyanbola said the state is making progress to address the racial disparity among cases and vaccinations, but said it will be important for the increasing number of vaccinators to deploy in those communities.
“I see us moving in an upward trajectory with all of this, but at the same time I want to also not discount the fact that it doesn’t happen any time soon," Shiyanbola said. "I think more effort, more work, needs to be done because this is something that has been engrained into the system for a long time.”
Shiyanbola added that educating residents on the vaccine and addressing misconceptions in plain language is important for anyone skeptical of getting a vaccination.
"It’s not just communities of color, it could be anybody," Shiyanbola said. "While there are a lot in communities of color, it could be anyone in a white rural Wisconsin community, too, who doesn’t want to take it."