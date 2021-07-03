10 golf carts stolen from Mayville Golf Club, police say

Mayville Golf Course had 10 golf carts stolen early Thursday morning, police reported.
According to the Mayville Police Chief James Ketchem, the carts were taken from the clubhouse at 325 S. German St., Mayville, between 1 and 3 a.m.
The two-passenger carts are white and equipped with GPS monitors.
Officials are requesting business owners and residents to check any security or doorbell cameras for possible video footage of the theft or suspects.
It’s presumed the suspects would have been driving one or two trucks with trailers attached.
Anyone with information should contact the Mayville Police Department at 920- 387-7903.
The city-owned 130-acre golf course with clubhouse was sold in December to RSS Properties, whose principals are Randy and Scott Hurst and Steve Christian, the owners of LeRoy Meats and Catering.
The 9-hole course was donated to the city in the 1930s, and it expanded to 18 holes in the 1990s. Citizens overwhelmingly approved a referendum in April 2020 to allow the city to sell the property to a private entity.
The course opened for golfing in April and a new onsite restaurant, The Meating Place, opened with a full lunch and dinner menu June 17.
Exactly one week ago, The Golf Club at Camelot in Lomira and Auburn Bluffs Golf Course in Campbellsport were burglarized. A lone suspect is being sought in those cases in which money was taken. People with information regarding the theft can call Detective Dean Hopp of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.
