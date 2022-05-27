$10 million cash bond set for man accused of killing Racine mother of 6 among 23 criminal charges

RACINE — The Racine Police Department reported that Terry “Scooter Man” Lee Jackson was arrested on the morning of Sunday, May 22. Thursday afternoon, he was formally charged with crimes that, if convicted, would put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Jackson, 41, is accused of the April 24 killing of Brittany Booker, 30, a Racine mother of six, and committing multiple other violent acts against women.

During his first court appearance Thursday, he was given a $10 million cash bond. He is due next in court for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. June 1 in the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

He faces 23 criminal charges, chief among them first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, which carries with it a mandatory sentence of life in prison, and two charges for attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The criminal complaint is 11 pages long, lengthy even for a typical court document, detailing allegations for multiple violent events dating back more than three months.

According to the complaint:

On Feb. 20, a woman drove to Chicago to pick Jackson up ahead of a court hearing he had scheduled for Feb. 22 in relation to cocaine dealing charges. Jackson drove back and then, after learning the woman wanted to end her relationship with him, parked near Lake Michigan and took the woman’s phone, grabbed her by the throat and dug “his fingers into her eyes” before punching her in the face repeatedly. He then threatened to “slice” the woman with a knife.

The woman reported she lost consciousness. After regaining consciousness, the woman reported that “Jackson said that she was going to die ... She also stated that Jackson made comments that he wasn’t going back to jail, wasn’t going to court, and that he wanted to die by police officer.”

According to the complaint, officers were alerted to these allegations on Feb. 21 upon speaking with the woman at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Officers were also told that Jackson suffered from mental illness and repeatedly spoke of wanting to kill himself.

On Feb. 27, Jackson allegedly attacked the same woman and Booker with a hammer on Racine’s near north side.

With Booker’s help, the woman had been trying to recover items from her own home while continuously hiding from Jackson, as she had been the whole week. While there, Jackson arrived at the home and attacked the two women with a hammer.

Booker later said she tried to call 911, but was holding her 2-year-old child and was unable to unlock her phone or protect herself with a kitchen knife she found when Jackson attacked.

As Booker tried to flee, Jackson allegedly yelled “I’m going to kill you!” Then, as the other woman tried to flee but was delayed by the front door being locked, Jackson struck her with the hammer.

From the home, located on the 300 block of Hamilton Street, the two women fled to George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., where police officers made contact.

“(Booker) had bloody jacket, injuries to her face and all over her head. (Booker) was laying down on the ground, was heavily bleeding from the back of her head. (Booker) was not speaking and had a blank stare as if she was going out of consciousness. (Booker) then started to speak stating she wanted to get up as she felt she was bleeding out,” the complaint stated.

The other woman also “had large lacerations and injuries to her face and her clothes were covered in blood” and told police that Jackson “was trying to kill her,” just as he had the week prior.

Booker ended up being treated at All Saints’ emergency room and both women received staples to close head wounds.

After Booker was killed, her father told The Journal Times that she spent her final weeks living in constant fear of Jackson.

Prior to Booker’s death, RPD Sgt. Kristi Wilcox told the Racine County Eye that Jackson evaded arrest for weeks. “We did conduct a manhunt for a month, but we did not alert the public because doing so might have placed a number of people in harm’s way unnecessarily ... The situation with him is very serious and has been, and (Jackson’s) efforts to escape capture made it difficult to apprehend him.”

On April 24, Booker was found dead.

Officers were initially dispatched to a home on the 1300 block of Villa Street at 9:30 a.m. April 24. Booker lived on the street, along with her six kids, ages 2-13.

The complaint states that “Booker’s oldest child, (name redacted), stated that he woke up and discovered his mom and her vehicle were gone. He said he located blood in her bedroom. He was able to access the doorbell cameras, one on the front and one on the back of the residence. (The 13-year-old) said the last time be saw his mom was around 2 a.m. He said they tried to call her multiple times, but she did not answer and it was very unlike her.

“Officers watched the recordings from the doorbell cameras. On the backdoor camera, a male can be seen moving under the camera. It appeared the male was trying to avoid being seen by the camera. On the front door camera, at approximately 5:30 a.m., (Booker) can be seen leaving the house with a male behind her, later determined to be Jackson. At one point in the video, (Booker) pauses and turns back toward the door, but Jackson states for her to ‘go’ or ‘move.’ (Booker) then turns and walks down the stairs as they both get into the car. Jackson got in the passenger seat and made (Booker) get in the driver’s seat. Jackson tells (Booker) to ‘drive.’”

Inside the home, officers found a bloody towel, blood on Booker’s bed and blood going toward the dining room. Blood was also found on one of the children’s nightgowns.

After one of Booker’s children found that Booker’s phone was pinging near the intersection of 15th Street and Park Avenue, officers found Booker’s vehicle on the 500 block of 13th Street. Inside, her body was found in the driver’s seat with “multiple blunt force injuries and a single gunshot wound to the head.” One fired 9mm cartridge case was also found.

All of Terry Jackson's charges First-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon

Kidnapping

Possession of a firearm as a felon

Twelve counts of felony bail jumping

Two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, with one of those charges having a domestic abuse assessment

First-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon

Stalking that resulted in bodily harm with domestic abuse assessments

False imprisonment with use of a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse assessments

Strangulation and suffocation with domestic abuse assessments

Substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm with domestic abuse assessments

Intimidating a victim with use of force with use of a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse assessments

Surveillance videos from other nearby homes showed that Jackson drove to Booker’s home in a vehicle that belonged to another woman, Diamond Hood, 24. The criminal complaint stated that Hood “admitted to allowing Jackson to use her vehicle on the evening of April 23 into April 24.” The next morning, Hood said that Jackson woke her up and said “he needed a ride to his mom’s house in Chicago,” which she provided.

Hood has been charged with harboring/aiding a felon, which is a felony.

Two other women — Alicia K. Sykes, 30, and Carmelita L. Walker, 34 — also face charges for allegedly helping Jackson elude capture after the February hammer attack.

Hood posted a $10,000 bond April 27, online court records show; Walker and Sykes posted bonds of $3,500 each to get out of jail on May 4.

The women reported that they too were afraid Jackson may attack them.