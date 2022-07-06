10-year-old Wisconsin boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse

YORK, Nebraska — A 10-year-old from Wisconsin has been identified as the boy killed when the roof collapsed at the Hampton Inn in York on Sunday night.

Ben Prince of Hudson, Wisconsin, was with his family on vacation, according to KSTP Channel 5 News in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Prince, his parents and two brothers were in the pool area of the hotel when the roof collapsed, the ABC affiliate reported. A family member reportedly tried to lift a roof segment off the boy, but it was too heavy. Ben died at the scene.

The television station talked with the Prince family’s pastor at Hudson’s Faith Community Church.

“Children are supposed to bury their parents, not the other way around. Life can be brief. Reality is often cruel and painful. As we’re learning, there are no guarantees and sometimes it’s brutally, brutally shortened,” the pastor said.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of the collapse.

The situation remains under investigation and no details on the cause are available at this time.