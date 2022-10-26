10 years after Sikh Temple mass shooting in Oak Creek, a play inspired by resilience is making New York debut

Editor’s note: This story includes mention of a racial slur.

On Aug. 5, 2012, a white supremacist walked into the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin, in Oak Creek, and opened fire, killing six worshippers in a matter of minutes and injuring four others, including a responding police officer.

On the other side of the country, Sundeep Morrison received a call from a sibling, “Turn on the news.”

“I knew that something horrible had happened, and my heart immediately sank into my guts,” Morrison said.

In 2012, there were only three gurdwaras in Wisconsin. Was this a coordinated attack? Was there a shooter on the way to the other gurdwara, the one with Morrison’s parents in attendance?

After an hour, the family learned their parents were safe, at least for the time being.

Morrison wondered if they were not safe in a sacred space, in a place of worship, were they really safe anywhere?

Afraid for their parents and community, not only back in Wisconsin but everywhere, and with the many memories of the racial attacks her family had suffered throughout their years of living in the United States, Morrison did what many writers do with their complex emotions: they poured them out onto paper. In this case, a fictionalized play based on true events.

“Writing this piece was a way to get my emotions out on the page and to process everything our family and community had gone through,” Morrison said.

“Rag Head: An American Story” was selected for the United Solo Festival and will be making its New York City debut off-Broadway at Theater Row in the studio theater Friday evening. United Solo is a theater company dedicated to showcasing one-person performances.

Visible

For Morrison, writing and performing the play has been an emotional journey.

Morrison’s family immigrated from India to Canada and then to the U.S., where they settled down in Madison and owned a convenience store. Morrison worked at the store during summers, and their parents still live in Madison.

Their father wore a turban. After 9/11, Morrison said customers would come into the convenience store and make hateful comments, calling their father “rag head,” a derogatory slur directed at someone who wears a turban.

“I knew what racism was before I knew the word for it as a kid,” Morrison said adding, “There were many scary moments.”

The scary moments were not just in the past. There have been many frightening moments for the family in the last four years, amid a tense socio-political climate.

Their parents declined to respond to the hate in anger; instead, choosing to respond with kindness, which Morrison had a hard time wrapping their head around.

“I was just so beside myself,” Morrison said. “How they (my parents) could be so level-headed and stay calm in those moments?”

On stage

A classically trained actor, Morrison is a graduate of the American Musical & Dramatic Academy in New York, and performs all seven roles in the play. It was an honor, they said, to bring the show to a New York stage.

Morrison summarized the play as an exploration of “hate, hope and identity in a post-9/11 America.”

The play is about more than one hateful act in 2012. It is also about post-9/11 xenophobia that led to that hateful act, and the resiliency of its targets, immigrants living in America.

The characters are all fictionalized but Morrison draws on the experiences of their father, mother, a cousin to tell the story. Morrison also plays a forthright southern bigot, drawn from another relative, to show the dangers of overt racism but also a white, female executive to demonstrate genteel racism and the dangers of it.

However, there is also some levity to the show. Morrison describes the play as “equal parts humor and heartbreak.”

Morrison said their family is proud of the show and felt it “should be shared with more people so they understand there’s a very real threat when it comes to xenophobia in America.”

Although “Rag Head: An American Story” is making its New York debut on Friday, it has been in performance at different theaters for a number of years.

Morrison said audiences are moved by the end of the show, especially when people realize it is based on actual events.

“Sometimes we can share an experience through words, but when you do it through performance, and you make the audience feel something, they leave the theater hopefully thinking differently,” Morrison said.

The strength of live storytelling, they said, is the ability of the actors and audience to connect.

“Sometimes these topics that are so hard to talk about, once you see them unfold as a story, you’re able to digest it differently, and it hits your heart and mind in a completely different way,” Morrison said. “That’s always been my goal with the story: if I can make you feel something, hopefully, I can make you think differently.”