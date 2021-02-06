10 years later, workers still seek a seat at the table despite lack of collective bargaining

“They were decreasing the number of resources that we had as general care nurses to get help in critical situations, and that’s when it turned to being unsafe conditions in the hospital for patients,” she said.

UW-Hospital administration told staff the changes were due to budgetary issues and because members of the support staff weren’t being used every moment of their shift.

“The staffing model they (enacted) was to do more with less,” Signer said.

Nurses reached out to SEIU to seek representation and built interest among colleagues by word-of-mouth. The hospital has the option to independently accept the union but, Signer said, the hospital believes the changes the nurses seek can be accomplished through the counsel and without a union.

Signer and others believe the counsel can’t enact the changes they see as necessary. They’re seeking to restore the meet-and-confer process with hospital administration, to bring their voices back to the table regarding workplace safety, staffing and scheduling concerns among other topics.