100+ mph police chase in Columbia County leads to charges for Madison man

A Madison man remains in custody after allegedly leading Columbia County deputies on a chase last week at speeds in excess of 100 mph while fleeing a town of Caledonia hotel where hundreds of grams of methamphetamine were later found.

Paul R. Ripp, 49, has been charged with vehicle operator flee/elude officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He is also facing charges of felony and misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At his initial appearance on April 1, Ripp appeared by video from the Columbia County Jail after being arrested on March 29. During the hearing, Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set standard felony conditions for Ripp and set his cash bond at $25,000.

According to the criminal complaint filed on April 1:

Columbia County Sheriff's deputies were notified about Ripp, who had multiple active warrants, possibly being at a hotel in Caledonia on March 28. Law enforcement spoke with a hotel employee who stated Ripp had been staying at the hotel.

Deputies arrived on the scene and observed a white pickup truck, allegedly driven by Ripp. The truck left the hotel parking lot at high speeds and deputies pursued it because they believed the truck was being driven by Ripp.

The deputies in pursuit turned on their emergency lights and located Ripp on the Interstate traveling westbound. During the chase the officers reported going up to 116 mph. The truck exited the Interstate and onto Tritz Road.

While on Tritz Road, the deputies reported speeds reaching 90 mph. The complaint alleges the truck then turned onto Highway 33 going over 100 mph.

During the pursuit, a female passenger called the Sheriff’s Office to say she was going to jump out of the vehicle once it slowed down. Deputies reported seeing a woman jump from the vehicle after it slowed down.

A lieutenant located the truck later in the woods and reported it appeared to have collided with a tree.

Law enforcement entered the hotel room Ripp was allegedly staying at in Caldeonia and found smoking pipes and small plastic bags with an unknown residue in. They also located Ripp’s driver’s license in the room.

In the hotel room, officers allegedly found 338.4 grams of methamphetamine with a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue. There was also a bag of suspected cocaine in the hotel room.

Wisconsin Dells Police informed authorities Ripp was at a Dells hotel the following day on March 29, and he was taken into custody.

Two Columbia County Sheriff's detectives interviewed Ripp on March 29. He allegedly admitted to driving the white pickup and took off when he noticed deputies following him.

The complaint alleges Ripp told the detectives he drove as fast as 120 mph on the Interstate. During the interview, Ripp admitted there was three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine in the room, the complaint said.

Ripp allegedly said he deals drugs, mostly methamphetamine, during the interview.

Ripp is scheduled to be back in court on April 26 for a pre-trial conference.

