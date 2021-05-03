$10M site renovation revealed as Baraboo crane foundation reopens

On a staggered schedule, groups wound their way around nearly 10 acres of new exhibits Saturday to see the results of the International Crane Foundation’s $10 million renovation on its first day open to the public since closing in late 2018.

Barbara Streber, DeForest, brought her sister, Ellen Curtin, and brother-in-law Daniel Curtin, visiting from Kentucky, to the Baraboo wildlife center Saturday. Streber said she’s been a member for many years.

“What I see, which is lovely, is that all of the bird pairs have a water setting now, and they didn’t have that before,” Streber said of the renovated site. “They were taken care of, but they were in kind of a caged, chute, long area and you got to see them, but this is so much more enjoyable for us and for the birds that they all have water, and it’s beautiful.”

ICF’s headquarters is the only place in the world where visitors can see all 15 of the world’s crane species, many of which are endangered or considered vulnerable. The nonprofit also works across the world to conserve cranes and their habitats.