113-year experiment at UW-Madison ends this year. It will be crushing

For more than 100 years, engineers at UW-Madison have been conducting an experiment pitting ordinary concrete against the test of time.

The project, initiated by faculty member Morton O. Withey, began in 1910 as a 10-year test of the strength of concrete in the form of 6-by-12-inch cylinders. Dozens more cylinders were added in 1923, with a third batch in 1937.

Since then, a half-dozen professors have served as caretakers of dozens of concrete samples throughout their tenures. The samples were stored in different environments — some were submerged in water, while others sat in the basement of the College of Engineering building protected mostly from humidity but not from carbon dioxide exposure from the air.

The samples have been tested at intervals over the years, but final tests have happened only twice: In 1987, researchers tested the 1937 batch after it had cured for 50 years. In 2010, the initial batch was tested at the century mark.

UW-Madison professor Steven Cramer was there for both final tests, which involved subjecting the samples to dozens of tons of pressure. Even though he retired a year ago, he’ll be leading the tests of the 1923 batch later this year.

The results of the tests aren’t applicable to today’s concrete, because the chemical makeup of concrete has changed, Cramer said. Today’s concrete has air added to provide durability and it is ground into finer particles to increase how quickly it hydrates and hardens.

But while these tests can’t inform how, for example, the recently poured concrete on the Beltline or the interstates will hold up after years of driving and freeze-thaw cycles, Cramer said the centurylong experiment provides a snapshot in time as they look to extend the life of concrete.

“We build a bridge and we say, ‘Oh, this bridge will last 50 years,’ or we build, even more interestingly, a nuclear power plant, and we want that power plant to last a long time,” Cramer said.

“And then you read, ‘Well, they’re trying to actually extend the life of this bridge another 20 years, or they’re trying to extend the life of some other structure some 20, 30 years.’ How do they know whether they can actually do that or not? How do they know what concrete needs to be replaced and what concrete doesn’t need to be replaced? So this informs that sort of decision making.”

A ‘tug-of-war’

A 1953 article in the Wisconsin State Journal compared the project to aging wine and cheese.

“I do think there’s a nugget of truth in this fine wine analogy that they’re making,” Cramer said. “Our data shows that it’s not like you make the concrete and boom, you know, after five years, it just goes down the tubes.”

A date for this year’s final testing hasn’t been set but isn’t expected before midsummer when the concrete samples will officially be 100 years old.

Testing of some of the 1910 concrete samples in 1960 found that samples stored in water and samples exposed to air both strengthened at similar increments, although those in water were stronger. After that point, the cement samples stored in water continued to slowly strengthen, while those stored in the basement started to deteriorate.

The reason? Carbon dioxide in the air slowly chipped away at concrete stored in the basement. Concrete absorbs carbon dioxide at a slow rate, causing it to lose structural integrity over time, Cramer said.

Exposure to water kept the other concrete samples hydrated and more resistant to high pressures, Cramer explained.

When the concrete stored in the basement was put under tons of pressure in 2010, it crumbled and became chalky at 75 tons of pressure. The samples stored in water, meanwhile, were able to withstand up to 100 tons of pressure.

Cramer said he’s expecting similar results later this year when they test the 1923 samples. If there are differences from the other years’ sets, he predicted they will be due to variations in chemical composition.

“People tend to think of concrete as being inert. They don’t like it when the road breaks down, and so they understand that it can crumble,” he said. “But what perhaps they don’t fully appreciate is the fact that there’s this chemical tug-of-war occurring. And we’ve provided some of the answers to how that chemical tug-of-war takes place.”

Historic anomaly

When the concrete testing project started in 1910, concrete was relatively new to United States infrastructure.

Hydraulic cement was used in the Roman Empire, where they’d make structures of what would be considered an extremely crude mixture today. The concrete would be dotted with large stones, broken pottery and trash, Cramer explained. It reemerged in the 19th century and started being manufactured in the U.S. in 1871.

In the decade before Withey launched the study, Thomas Edison had invented a large-scale cement kiln and the first roads in Wisconsin were paved with concrete in 1908.

Concrete is made when cement is mixed with other ingredients including water and chemical compounds to create a reaction that hardens the mixture quickly.

“This was a really new thing at the time, certainly worthy of university study and examination,” Cramer said.

From the start of the project to when the 100-year final test was conducted in 2010, the demand for concrete exploded worldwide, from 44 pounds per capita to 1,200 pounds per capita in 2012, Cramer said.

What could be considered more significant, Cramer said, is the longevity of UW-Madison that allowed the project to span a century without disruption. While the concrete project started with the intention of lasting a decade, it was eventually handed off to faculty members Kurt F. Wendt and George Washa, who were just toddlers in 1910.

Long studies at UW-Madison now could be considered five years long, making the 113-year concrete study an anomaly.

“Wouldn’t you agree that some of the questions that we face for our future require a longer-view look?” he said.

This year will mark the end of the concrete-crushing fun, though.

It’s hard to anticipate how concrete will be used 100 years from now, and remaking samples with today’s concrete might not be of use to researchers in the 22nd century, Cramer said.

When asked if he’d considered launching a new 100-year study with samples made from today’s concrete, Cramer admitted, “Honestly, the answer is no.”

“What (Withey) didn’t anticipate, I’m sure, is the concrete world we live in, in 2022,” he added. “That would be a stretch, just as it will be a stretch for us to imagine what 2150 is going to look like.”