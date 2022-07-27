12-year-old boy survives lightning strike at Mirror Lake in Sauk County, authorities say

A 12-year-old boy survived being struck by lightning on Saturday night at Mirror Lake in Sauk County, authorities say.

The boy was taken to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo after he was struck during thunderstorms Saturday night.

According to Dells-Delton EMS director Dillon Gavinski, the agency responded to a report of a vehicle and a possible juvenile being hit by a lightning strike at Mirror Lake State Park. He said the staff then took the boy to the hospital.

Michael Green, a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Warden Team Supervisor for Sauk County, said that the boy was released from the hospital on Sunday.