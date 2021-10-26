12-year-old dies after Columbia County UTV crash, authorities say

A 12-year-old girl died after crashing a UTV she was driving at a residence in the town of Leeds in Columbia County on Sunday night, Sheriff Roger Brandner reported.

Brandner said in a press release Monday that the initial 911 call at 6:08 p.m. went to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the information was relayed to Columbia County. Responders were on scene by 6:19 p.m.

“Initial information was provided that the operator was a 12-year-old female and that she was unresponsive,” Brandner said. “It was reported that the 12-year-old female was trapped under the UTV and that family members had already extricated her from the UTV.”

Family members started performing CPR on the 12-year-old. Officers from Dane County, Columbia County and the DeForest Police Department were dispatched to the scene, along with fire and EMS personnel.

The girl was transported to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Brandner said the name of the juvenile will not be released to the public.

“This is a very tragic and traumatic accident and an extremely emotional time for family, friends, and the first responders who tried to save her life,” Brandner said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends that are mourning her death.”

Brandner said the investigation was turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.