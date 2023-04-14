With wildfires still burning in parts of the state, a “red flag warning” for extreme fire danger has been issued for 14 Wisconsin counties on Friday, the third straight day much of the state has faced critical fire danger.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the National Weather Service issued the warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday for 14 counties in central and west central Wisconsin: Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Green Lake, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Portage, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood.

A red flag warning is issued when warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and exceptionally dry fuels are anticipated that can result in catastrophic fires.

All of southern Wisconsin also faces very high fire danger and the DNR said it continues to prohibit burning with all DNR-issued burning permits.

Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly.

The latest fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions are on the DNR website.

The DNR has responded to nearly 100 wildfires in the last week, burning more than 3,000 acres. Several fires occurred in central and northeast Wisconsin, resulting in the mobilization of a DNR incident management team.

The Jack Pine Fire burned an estimated 100 acres in Juneau County and is currently contained. The DNR and Fort McCoy are managing the Arcadia Fire that covers nearly 3,000 acres in Monroe County. (Authorities previously reported the fire was in Jackson County, but the DNR said updated information and mapping show the fire is in Monroe County near the Jackson County border.)

Some structures have been burned and some people were evacuated, but no injuries have been reported. An evacuation center is located at the Warrens Community Center, 601 Pine Street.

Officials say the Arcadia Fire began at the north end of Fort McCoy, and the cause is under investigation.

Highway 12 from Highway O to Highway EW in Monroe County remains closed by the fire with a detour in force.

Highs are expected in the low 80s for southern Wisconsin for the third straight day on Friday, with mostly to partly sunny skies and winds up to 20 miles per hour.

Saturday will remain warm with highs in the 70s, but showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day and likely at night, ushering in much cooler weather with highs in the 50s on Sunday.

Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Wednesday in response to the elevated wildfire conditions that remained in effect Friday.

The executive order helps in rapidly mobilizing the National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters, and directs all state agencies to assist in wildfire prevention, response and recovery efforts.

